Ahoy! Supreme Court protects states from copyright claims in Blackbeard pirate ship case

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that North Carolina's display of videos and photos of a 300-year-old pirate ship's salvage operation does not amount to piracy.

The decision was a victory for states claiming immunity from copyright infringement lawsuits. The case was brought by a video production company that has spent two decades documenting the salvage of the Queen Anne's Revenge, which the legendary pirate Blackbeard ran aground in 1718.

But the verdict had more to do with mundane copyright law and Supreme Court precedent than peg legs and pieces of eight.

The shipwreck was discovered in 1996 by Intersal, a private research and salvage company. It agreed that North Carolina owns the shipwreck, but it contracted with Nautilus Productions, owned by Frederick Allen, to shoot video and photos of the salvage.

The state posted some of that material in 2013 as part of its tourism efforts. After agreeing to pay $15,000 for the infringement, it copied and published more material and then passed "Blackbeard's Law" to legalize its actions.

"After Nautilus spent nearly two decades creating works by photographing and filming (at considerable risk) underwater excavation of Blackbeard’s famed Queen Anne’s Revenge, the state brazenly pirated them," the company protested in legal papers.

Although federal law protects such copyrighted material from infringement, a federal appeals court agreed with North Carolina that states are immune under the 11th Amendment to the Constitution from some private copyright infringement claims.

Associate Justice Elena Kagan's ruling Monday upheld the lower court, citing Supreme Court precedent. All nine justices agreed with the judgment, if not all of its reasoning.

Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, joined by Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said Congress had sought to provide that "when proven to have pirated intellectual property, states must pay for what they plundered." Both Breyer and Kagan said Congress can try again to get it right.

More than 300 items from the sunken ship are displayed at the state-owned North Carolina Maritime Museum, including a 2-ton cannon. The state holds annual pirate festivals to mark the famed pirate's notoriety.

During oral argument in November, Breyer said copyright infringement could lead a state like California to show Hollywood films such as Rocky, Spiderman and Groundhog Day on its own streaming service.

"It could be rampant, states ripping off copyright holders," added Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court: State can use video, photos of Blackbeard's pirate ship