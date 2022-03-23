🌱AHS Blue Star Ceremony + MDUSD Teachers of the Year

Get on up, Concord! Here's everything you need to know to get this Thursday started off right.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 75 Low: 48.

Attention, top law firms! We're now offering sponsorship opportunities for local firms interested in building lasting connections with clients in Concord. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top stories in Concord today:

An arrest was made in connection with two vegetation fires that broke out Tuesday afternoon along the north side of state Highway 4 in Bay Point, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said. The fires were first reported around 2:30 p.m. on westbound SR-4 at Willow Pass Road. Con Fire said the suspect remained in custody and was expected to be charged with two counts of arson. (Concord Patch) The Contra Costa Blue Star Moms held a ceremony and dedication on Saturday, March 12, of their memorial at Antioch High School to honor Staff Sergeant Daniel R. Scheile and Sergeant John D. Aragon. Both men served in the military and lost their lives fighting during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Schiele, an AHS Class of 1986 graduate, who served in the U.S. Army National Guard, was 37 when he died on Sept. 23, 2005. Aragon, an AHS Class of 2004 graduate, who served in the U.S. Army, was 22 when he died on June 12, 2008. The memorial is located near the entrance to the school’s administration building on the E. 18th Street side. (Antioch Herald) The Mt. Diablo Unified School District announced that Mt. Diablo High School teachers Katalina Gallo and Natasha Paul have been selected as the two District Teachers of the Year for 2022-23. They will both represent the district as nominees for the Contra Costa County Teacher of the Year competition, which will announce its winners in September. (Claycord.com) The Contra Costa County 28th Annual César E. Chávez Commemorative Celebration will be on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 11 am in Board Chambers at 1025 Escobar Street in Martinez. The event will include presentation of the 2022 Youth Hall of Fame Awards to students who make outstanding community contributions. Names and schools for the youth winners can be found at this link. (Contra Costa Times) A Moraga resident reported being accosted, pistol-whipped and robbed at gunpoint outside a residence in the 1500 block of Moraga Way Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at approximately 5:35 p.m. An ambulance was summoned to treat the victim for unspecified injuries. (News 24/680)

Story continues





From our sponsor:

Today’s newsletter is brought to you in part by Ring, a Patch Brand Partner. We all know that Ring is the leader in video doorbells for home security. But did you know that Ring now makes a home security system that is getting raves from consumer electronic experts?

To learn more about Ring Alarm Pro, the system CNET called "the future of home security,” or to build your own custom system, visit Ring here.

Today in Concord:

Get some Hella Street Tacos at Side Gate Brewery & Beer Garden in Concord. (4:00 PM)

Paint some Happy Hydrangeas at Painting with a Twist in Pleasant Hill. (6:30 PM)

Boogie the night away at Boogie Nights at the Brentwood Community Center. (7:00 PM)

Come to Vinnie's Bar and Grill in Concord for Salsa & Bachata dance lessons. (8:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Need a new fur buddy? Check out the latest dogs, cats and other pets available for adoption in the Concord area. (Concord Patch)

Need help with unpaid rent? The CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program provides financial assistance for unpaid rent to eligible renters and landlords who have been impacted by COVID-19. Both renters and landlords can apply for assistance.Depending on the address of your rental property, you may be eligible for a local program. Apply by March 31 to determine which program is right for you. https://housing.ca.gov/ (Facebook)

Martinez-based Guava Island Eats, is now open in downtown Walnut Creek . Check out the Walnut Creek menu here.

The Antioch Speedway season is underway! Check out the schedule here! (Antioch Herald)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Gigs & services:

Housing:

Coming Soon - Pleasant Hill home for sale (Details)

Add your listing

Loving the Concord Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business showcased in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at Concord-Ca@Patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Thursday. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— Jeri Karges

About me: Jeri Karges has been living in and loving the Sacramento region for over 30 years. Her passion is finding new and unique ways to enjoy the city and surrounding areas. On weekends, you can find her pestering her friends to sample the restaurant that doesn't have silverware, or try their hand at throwing an axe. Jeri also enjoys writing about retirement planning at https://rockinretirement.subst...

This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch