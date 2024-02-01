AHS' Youth in Government students speak at library

SOUTH ROCKWOOD — Teacher Traci Hopper and 14 of her Youth in Government students from Airport High School were guests recently at the South Rockwood Branch Library.

“They (discussed) how they learn to develop an understanding and appreciation of our Michigan state government and national issues. They gave our guests a taste of how mock trials run and how bills are written and voted on,” said Danyel Bucki from the library.

The program was hosted by Friends of the South Rockwood Library.

Special guests were Senator Joseph Bellino Jr., R-Monroe; Berlin Township Supervisor Dave Reaume and his wife, Denise; and school board members Patrick Lewis and Paul Miller.

Some of Airport High School's Youth in Government students are shown at the South Rockwood Branch Library.

AHS has offered the YMCA's Youth in Government program for decades, Hopper said.

"It has all of the different areas of government in which the students may choose to participate: legislative, Model Judiciary Program, lobbyist, press or the executive branch," she said.

Hopper has been Airport's advisor for 18 years. YIG is run as a club, and any student can join, she said.

Senator Joseph Bellino Jr. (left) is shown with Airport High School Youth in Government students Joshua Hanning and Nicholas Brannan at an event at the South Rockwood Branch Library.

"Once they attend they never want to stop," she said. "This is a conference completely run by students that authentically involves them in all areas of government. It empowers students to be involved in their government, build public speaking, debate and writing skills. It enables them to network with other students across the state."

This year, 29 AHS students are going to a conference in February.

The topic for this year's mock trial is murder.

"The case is 'Murder in the Mortuary.' Students must try to prosecute/defend for a charge of first-degree murder," Hopper said.

The AHS YIG club also visited the library last year.

“Last year we presented the mock trial program," Hopper said. "There are many different program areas. The Model Judicial allows students to take a court case, become the lawyer and witness in the case and compete against other teams in a trial format."

Hopper has been a teacher for 33 years, 18 at Airport.

"I teach AP Psychology, criminal law and our PILOT class, peer mentoring combining students in general education with students in our local based special education classes," she said.

Bucki said the South Rockwood Branch Library works frequently with Airport Community Schools.

"DECA students have been volunteers at our annual Quarry Challenge 5k fundraiser. Our library does many things with Ritter Elementary as well," she said. "Our Friends group and library wants to continue to grow our relationship with the Airport Schools and the community."

To learn more about Youth in Government, visit myig.org.

