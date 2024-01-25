Ahsahka man arrested on murder charge

Jan. 25—AHSAHKA — A 44-year-old Ahsahka man is being held at the Clearwater County Jail in connection with a possible homicide earlier Wednesday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office reported.

Andrew Martson was arrested on charges of felony first-degree murder and persistent violator. He was arraigned Wednesday morning before Magistrate David H. Judd and is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz said the victim's name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

According to a probable cause affidavit signed by Deputy Colin J. Berger, the sheriff's office received a call from Martson about 1:52 a.m. Wednesday saying he had just killed his friend.

When Berger arrived at a camper/trailer at 43 Happy Loop in Ahsahka, Martson was unarmed. Berger found the victim lying on a bed covered in blood and with multiple stab wounds to the chest and a knife lying next to him. He was determined to be deceased.

Martson told the deputy he and the victim had been "shooting up dope" and Martson had a psychotic moment where he heard voices telling him the victim needed to die, according to the affidavit.

Martson mumbled something and then allegedly said: "I was going to f---ing die."

Berger said Martson appeared to be under the influence of something at the time.

Martson was taken into custody at the Clearwater County Jail. Clearwater Public Defender William J. Fitzgerald was appointed to represent him. Clearwater County Deputy Prosecutor Lori Gilmore represented the state.

No further information was immediately available.

Ahsahka is on the banks of the Clearwater River just west of Orofino.