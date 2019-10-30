Is Ahsay Backup Software Development Company Limited (HKG:8290) Investing Effectively In Its Business?

Today we are going to look at Ahsay Backup Software Development Company Limited (HKG:8290) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ahsay Backup Software Development:

0.06 = HK$5.0m ÷ (HK$106m - HK$24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Ahsay Backup Software Development has an ROCE of 6.0%.

Does Ahsay Backup Software Development Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that Ahsay Backup Software Development's ROCE is fairly close to the Software industry average of 6.0%. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Ahsay Backup Software Development's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Ahsay Backup Software Development delivered an ROCE of 6.0%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Ahsay Backup Software Development's past growth compares to other companies.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Ahsay Backup Software Development is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Ahsay Backup Software Development's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Ahsay Backup Software Development has total assets of HK$106m and current liabilities of HK$24m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 22% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.