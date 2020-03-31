AI-Based Chatbot Market by Type (Text, Voice, and Hybrid), Use Case, Deployment Type, Value Chain Component, Market Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Industry Vertical, Region and Country 2020 - 2025

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

This research provides an in-depth assessment of the chatbots market including global, regional, and country forecasts, by industry, application, and business model. The report also includes market sizing by Type (Text, Voice, and Hybrid), Use Case, Deployment Type, Value Chain Component, Market Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Industry Vertical for years 2020 through 2025.



The report provides an analysis of the chatbot market across industry verticals with use cases in diverse sectors. It also provides an analysis of chatbot companies including their strategic initiatives, solutions, applications, and services. The report provides an assessment of emerging AI-based chatbot business models and associated economic impact on labor, investments, and ROI. It also evaluates the current state of chatbot developments and the role of machine learning and AI other technologies such as conversational AI.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled chatbots are taking Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to a new level as business-to-business, business-to-consumer, and consumer-to-business communications is both automated and improved by way of push and pull of the right information at the right time. Chatbots also provide benefits to customers as both existing clients and prospects enjoy the freedom to interact on their own terms. The analyst research indicates that up to 64% of customer queries will be managed via AI-based chatbots by 2025.



As the interface between humans and computers evolves from an operational interface (Websites and traditional Apps) to an increasingly more conversational interface expectations about how humans communicate, consume content, use apps, and engage in commerce will change dramatically. This transformation is poised to impact virtually every aspect of marketing and sales operations for every industry vertical. For example, AI enabled voice chat, also known as conversational AI, provides a completely human-like experience and will completely replace human-based CRM in some industries.



Based on primary and exclusive research into prepaid wireless service provider customer care, the author believes that prepaid wireless service providers (and some post-paid service MVNOs) will be the likely first and best target service areas for AI-based CRM. More specifically, carriers will look beyond AI based chatbots and other online CRM automation tools towards conversational AI, which will become very important for both cost reduction and customer satisfaction. This is because conversational AI will provide the best combination of human-like interaction, but with the full knowledge base of carrier service information.



Next generation chatbots will leverage hybrid voice and text solutions to provide an increasingly seamless and human-like communications experience. Conversational AI is continuing to evolve, eventually anticipated to provide a near perfect replacement for human CRM interaction, with fewer errors, and improved opportunities for product and service upsell to consumers as well as greater overall satisfaction.



• Next generation UI companies

• Artificial Intelligence companies

• Communication service providers

• Internet and mobile app developers

• Market sizing for AI-based chatbots and conversational AI

• Understand the macro and micro-economic impact of chatbots

• Understand market dynamics, players, solutions and strategies

• Identify market leading chatbot companies, apps, and solutions

• Identify market opportunities for chatbots across many industries

• The global AI enabled chatbots market will exceed $3B USD by 2025

• Hybrid voice and text chatbots market will reach $534M USD globally by 2025

• The use of conversational AI will revolutionize customer relationship management

• The global market for conversational AI in telemarketing will reach $169.8M USD by 2025

• Conversational AI will also improve telemarketing efficiency but become major robocall issue

• AI-based chatbots are poised to become the norm by 2025 as contact centers increase automation



