AI boss Sam Altman ousted after board loses confidence

BBC
·3 min read
Sam Altman
Sam Altman
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sam Altman, the head of artificial intelligence firm OpenAI, has been ousted by the company's board, which said it had lost confidence in his ability to lead the company.

The board said Mr Altman had not been "consistently candid with his communications", hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.

The maker of the ChatGPT bot, OpenAI is behind a wave of excitement about artificial intelligence.

Mr Altman helped launch the firm.

The 38-year-old had also become a spokesman of sorts for the burgeoning industry, appearing before Congress this year to testify about new rules for artificial intelligence.

On social media, Mr Altman wrote that he had loved his time at the company.

"It was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. Most of all I loved working with such talented people," he wrote. "Will have more to say about what's next later."

In a statement the board said it was grateful for Mr Altman's contributions but that members believed new leadership was necessary.

"The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," the company said, citing "a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities."

The announcement of his departure sent shockwaves through the sector.

On social media, former Google boss Eric Schmidt called Mr Altman "a hero of mine" and said that he had "changed our collective world forever".

"I can't wait to see what he does next. I, and billions of people, will benefit from his future work- it's going to be simply incredible," he wrote.

OpenAI president and co-founder Greg Brockman announced he had quit his role at the company following Mr Altman's ousting.

In a statement posted X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Brockman said: "I'm super proud of what we've all built together since starting in my apartment eight years ago.

"We've been through tough and great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible. But based on today's news, I quit."

He said he would continue to "believe in the mission of creating safe AGI that benefits all of humanity".

OpenAI started in 2015 as a non-profit.

It restructured in 2019 and is now backed by Microsoft, which has invested billions.

Just weeks ago, OpenAI was reportedly in talks to sell shares in the company to investors at a price that would value it at more than $80bn (£64bn).

The company said its board members - who include an OpenAI chief scientist, the head of popular question and answer app Quora, and an AI researcher affiliated with Georgetown University - did not have shares in the firm and that their fundamental governance responsibility was to "advance OpenAI's mission and preserve the principles of its Charter".

The company said chief technology officer, Mira Murati, would take over as interim chief, effective immediately, while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

ChatGPT is known for its ability to respond to prompts from users with human-like text, images and videos.

Hundreds of millions of people have tried it out, and many are now regularly using it to help them do their jobs and study - to consternation in some cases, like teachers facing essays written by the bot and people worried for their jobs.

The company has also faced legal action from writers who say the bot developed its abilities by harvesting their work, in violation of copyright law.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who with Mr Altman was one of the founding co-chairs of OpenAI, has also criticised it for straying from its non-profit roots.

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Altman ousted as OpenAI's CEO

    Sam Altman has been fired from OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acts as the governing body for OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, DALL-E 3, GPT-4 and other highly capable generative AI systems. In a post on OpenAI's official blog, the company writes that Altman's departure follows a "deliberative review process by the board" that concluded that Altman "wasn't consistently candid in his communications" with other board members, "hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Since its initial launch nearly a year ago, ChatGPT has hit 100 million weekly active users, and OpenAI is heavily investing in it. What the company is not investing in further is the leadership of former CEO Sam Altman, who on November 17 was ousted in a surprise announcement by the company after the board released a statement that they had lost confidence in Altman's ability to lead the company.

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman as 'board no longer has confidence' in his leadership

    OpenAI's board of directors announced that CEO Sam Altman is leaving both the company and the board, effective immediately.

  • Greg Brockman quits OpenAI after abrupt firing of Sam Altman

    OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman has quit the firm, he said Friday, hours after the Microsoft-backed giant abruptly fired its chief executive Sam Altman and assured that Brockman would remain at the startup. Brockman's sudden departure adds to the day's uncertainties at OpenAI, following closely on the heels of its maiden developer conference led by Altman. OpenAI earlier said that Brockman was stepping down as chairman of the board, but will remain at the firm.

  • Worldcoin token's value drops nearly 10% after Sam Altman removed as OpenAI CEO

    Sam Altman, the now former CEO of OpenAI, has departed his role and is leaving its board, according to a company post on Friday. Worldcoin’s token, WLD, fell more than 13% on the day, to $1.91, CoinMarketCap data showed. When asked about Altman’s future at Worldcoin or its plans going forward, Worldcoin did not respond to TechCrunch’s request for comment.

  • Who is Mira Murati, OpenAI's new interim CEO?

    In a surprising move, OpenAI today abruptly fired Sam Altman, its CEO and a member of its board of directors, and installed CTO Mira Murati as interim CEO. Murati, who has a degree in mechanical engineering from Dartmouth College, previously worked as an intern at Goldman Sachs and then at Zodiac Aerospace, the French aerospace group.

  • OpenAI wants to work with organizations to build new AI training datasets

    OpenAI is launching an initiative to partner with private and public organizations to collect datasets it can use to train its AI models.

  • Privacy will die to deliver us the thinking and knowing computer

    Buzz abounds about OpenAI's Sam Altman meeting with Apple's longtime design deity Jony Ive regarding building an AI hardware gadget of some kind and murmurs in the halls of VC offices everywhere herald in breathless tones the coming of an iPhone moment for AI. Of course, the potential is immense: A device that takes and extends to many other aspects of our lives what ChatGPT has been able to do with generative AI -- hopefully with a bit more smarts and practicality. The death of privacy has been called, called-off, countered and repeated many times over the years (just Google the phrase) in response to any number of technological advances, including things like mobile device live location sharing; the advent and eventual ubiquity of social networks and their resulting social graphs; satellite mapping and high-resolution imagery; massive credential and personal identifiable information (PII) leaks and much, much more.

  • OpenAI, Google and a 'digital anthropologist': the UN forms a high-level board to explore AI governance

    The halls of power are waking up to the potentials and pitfalls of artificial intelligence. Yesterday, the United Nations announced a new AI advisory board -- 39 people from across government, academia and industry -- with an aim "to undertake analysis and advance recommendations for the international governance of AI."

  • The Last Of Us Part II Remastered is coming to PS5 next year

    The new version of the hit post apocalyptic zombie adventure will be available on the platform on January 19, 2024

  • Yahoo Finance's Healthcare Checkup: From Ozempic to AI, how healthcare is changing

    The health industry is plagued with many stumbling blocks these days, from new and controversial tech like AI to ever-increasing costs and an opaque health delivery system. Yahoo Finance LIVE tackled all that and more in a weeklong series Nov. 13-17.

  • The best Taylor Swift gifts you can give a Swiftie if you're not one — starting at $5

    Got a blank space on your holiday list? Peruse these finds, from LED shoes to vinyl records — whatever you pick, just make sure it's Taylor's Version.

  • Why F1's Sainz was penalized at Las Vegas Grand Prix though he's not at fault

    Nobody believes the practice incident was the fault of Ferrari or Carlos Sainz, but the team and driver will still be penalized.

  • MIT tests new ingestible sensor that records your breathing through your intestines

    MIT researchers developed an ingestible capsule that can monitor vital signs including heart rate and breathing patterns from within a patient’s GI tract.

  • 2024 Nissan Armada keeps V8, jettisons base S trim

    2024 Nissan Armada keeps V8, jettisons base S trim. Entry price climbs $4,750, next-gen model with inline-six not far away.

  • This Black Friday deal on Apple AirTags gets you four trackers for just $22 each

    Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.

  • Incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia surge in month since onset of Israel-Hamas war

    An unprecedented rise in animosity directed at Jews and Muslims has swept across the United States in the weeks since Hamas attacked Israel.

  • We found 8 of the best Black Friday 2023 tech deals on gadgets as low as $13

    You don't have to wait to shop the best Black Friday tech deals of the year. Right now, get best sellers from Sonos, Cosori, Oral-B, Courant and more for cheaper.

  • This 55-inch Samsung Frame TV is on sale for 35 percent off in Amazon's Black Friday sale

    Samsung Frame TVs are up to 35 percent off for Black Friday — the 55-inch model is just under $1,000 thanks to these discounts.

  • Apple to pause advertising on X after Musk endorses antisemitic post

    One of X's key advertisers, Apple, will pause its advertising on the platform, according to a report from Axios. Apple follows in the footsteps of advertisers like IBM and the European Commission, who have suspended ads on X amid increased on-platform antisemitism. Per research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, X has failed to moderate hate speech on its platform that promotes antisemitic conspiracies, praises Hitler and dehumanizes Muslims and Palestinians.