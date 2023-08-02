‘Ingenious’ AI cameras to ‘catch fly-tippers red-handed’

Birmingham has installed artificial intelligence cameras to catch fly-tippers - Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Councils are deploying artificial intelligence (AI) cameras that can immediately detect fly-tipping and automatically alert officers to catch perpetrators.

Birmingham has this week activated its first AI CCTV cameras, which can detect images of suspected dumped rubbish and then alert council workers, so they do not have to manually trawl through hours of recorded footage after fly-tipping occurs.

Westminster City Council is also trialling AI cameras in three hotspot areas. The cameras are capable of recognising vehicle number plates.

It comes amid concerns that the cost of living crisis is fuelling a surge in fly-tipping. In 2021, there were 1.13 million fly-tipping incidents reported, an increase of 16 per cent from 980,000 in 2019-20.

Birmingham City Council has put up three AI cameras in Aston, Erdington and Edgbaston – all hotspots for fly-tipping.

The AI technology has been funded by a £45,000 grant from the Government, which aims to crack down on fly-tipping.

The new cameras will be operated under a pilot scheme initially, before being added to a wider pool of CCTV cameras across the city.

‘Catch people red-handed’

Councillor Majid Mahmood, who is overseeing the project, said it would enable council officers to do more to tackle the blight of fly-tipping.

“Clean streets are a top priority for people of this city,” he said.

“We’ve moved everything we can to catch those who have blighted our neighbourhoods.

“Now we’re using AI, officers get an alert pinged to them to say an incident has taken place.

“We’re listening to the residents of the city, they want people caught who blight our neighbourhoods.”

Councillor Paul Dimoldenberg, the Westminster cabinet member for city management and air quality, said: “This ingenious technology will catch people out red-handed to ensure they don’t do it again.”

In addition to catching offenders, the system details the time that the fly-tipping took place, allowing the council to target its city inspector resources more effectively.

Fly-tipping has become a significant problem in Westminster, the council said, with incidents on the rise since 2018.

The council said offenders have been dumping waste such as white goods, furniture, and even toilets and kitchen sinks.

In the 2022-23 period, more than 1,700 offences were recorded, with one hotspot alone recording 192 events in the last year.

Westminster also said there has been a rise in brand-new items being fly-tipped, with cases of unopened flat-screen televisions and new shoes left in their packaging.

Other examples included old pet cages, kitchen cupboards and car tyres.

