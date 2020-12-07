'AI-controlled machine gun' killed top scientist, Iran claims, as UK urges halt to nuclear programme

Members of Iranian forces carrying the coffin of slain top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during his funeral ceremony in Iran's capital - AFP

Iran has claimed that a machine gun controlled by artificial intelligence was used to “zoom in” on nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and kill him with 13 bullets, as the regime sought to present itself as the victim of an elaborate, high-tech assassination.

The fresh account of how one of the regime’s most important figures was assassinated on home turf was given by Admiral Ali Fadavi, a deputy commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iranian news agency Mehr quoted Admiral Fadavi as saying that a remote-controlled gun with “artificial intelligence” and facial recognition technology was used to identify and kill Fakhrizadeh.

“We've checked and found out that a satellite was controlling a machine gun remotely, and there was no terrorist at the scene," the admiral said.

He added that the machine gun was so accurate that it did not hit Fakhrizadeh’s wife, who was sitting in the same car as they travelled through the town of Absard and were ambushed. After being shot, Fakhrizadeh was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Military analysts have cast doubt on the claim that the killing was carried out by remote control, with no operatives on the ground, as there would be a high risk of technological error.

“In the past the Israelis and others have not had too much difficulty gunning down or placing limpet mines on scientists’ cars in Iran,” said Jack Watling, research fellow for land warfare at the Royal United Services Institute.

“Is a remote-controlled device a simpler and more assured method than this? It’s possible but it’s not the obvious way of doing it.”

Using a remote-controlled device to carry out the attack was technically possible but had practical limitations, he said. “The Iranians haven’t presented any wreckage in terms of components, which in the past they have been willing to do,” Mr Watling said, which on balance made him doubt their account.

The Iranians' latest account would also spare the regime's leaders some embarrassment over what appears to be a major national security failure which allowed a foreign power to kill a senior member of the regime on Iranian soil.

Iran has repeatedly claimed the assassination was carried out by its arch-enemy Israel, which says Fakhrizadeh was the head of Iran’s nuclear programme and had been trying to develop a nuclear warhead.

Image of scene where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in Absard, a small city just east of the capital, Tehran - AP

In 2018, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, said of Fakhrizadeh “remember that name,” as he gave a speech outlining Iran’s nuclear activities, a comment that Iran claims is evidence of the Jewish state’s involvement.

The latest details came as Britain, France and Germany urged Iran to cease expansion of its nuclear programme as it risked scuppering diplomacy with Joe Biden, the incoming US president.

Mr Biden has said he hopes to revive the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, which eased sanctions on the regime in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Mr Trump controversially withdrew from the accords during his presidency as he said it had failed to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

“Iran’s recent announcement... that it intends to install an additional three cascades of advanced centrifuges at the Fuel Enrichment Plant in Natanz is contrary to the JCPOA and deeply worrying,” said the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in a statement.

“If Iran is serious about preserving a space for diplomacy, it must not implement these steps,” the statement added.