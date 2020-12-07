'AI-controlled machine gun' killed top scientist, Iran claims, as UK urges halt to nuclear programme

James Rothwell
Members of Iranian forces carrying the coffin of slain top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during his funeral ceremony in Iran&#39;s capital&nbsp; - AFP
Members of Iranian forces carrying the coffin of slain top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during his funeral ceremony in Iran's capital - AFP

Iran has claimed that a machine gun controlled by artificial intelligence was used to “zoom in” on nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and kill him with 13 bullets, as the regime sought to present itself as the victim of an elaborate, high-tech assassination. 

The fresh account of how one of the regime’s most important figures was assassinated on home turf was given by Admiral Ali Fadavi, a deputy commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iranian news agency Mehr quoted Admiral Fadavi as saying that a remote-controlled gun with “artificial intelligence” and facial recognition technology was used to identify and kill Fakhrizadeh.

“We've checked and found out that a satellite was controlling a machine gun remotely, and there was no terrorist at the scene," the admiral said.

He added that the machine gun was so accurate that it did not hit Fakhrizadeh’s wife, who was sitting in the same car as they travelled through the town of Absard and were ambushed. After being shot, Fakhrizadeh was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. 

Military analysts have cast doubt on the claim that the killing was carried out by remote control, with no operatives on the ground, as there would be a high risk of technological error.

“In the past the Israelis and others have not had too much difficulty gunning down or placing limpet mines on scientists’ cars in Iran,” said Jack Watling, research fellow for land warfare at the Royal United Services Institute.

“Is a remote-controlled device a simpler and more assured method than this? It’s possible but it’s not the obvious way of doing it.”

Using a remote-controlled device to carry out the attack was technically possible but had practical limitations, he said. “The Iranians haven’t presented any wreckage in terms of components, which in the past they have been willing to do,” Mr Watling said, which on balance made him doubt their account. 

The Iranians' latest account would also spare the regime's leaders some embarrassment over what appears to be a major national security failure which allowed a foreign power to kill a senior member of the regime on Iranian soil.

Iran has repeatedly claimed the assassination was carried out by its arch-enemy Israel, which says Fakhrizadeh was the head of Iran’s nuclear programme and had been trying to develop a nuclear warhead.

Image of scene where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in Absard, a small city just east of the capital, Tehran - AP
Image of scene where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in Absard, a small city just east of the capital, Tehran - AP

In 2018, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, said of Fakhrizadeh “remember that name,” as he gave a speech outlining Iran’s nuclear activities, a comment that Iran claims is evidence of the Jewish state’s involvement.

The latest details came as Britain, France and Germany urged Iran to cease expansion of its nuclear programme as it risked scuppering diplomacy with Joe Biden, the incoming US president.

Mr Biden has said he hopes to revive the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, which eased sanctions on the regime in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Mr Trump controversially withdrew from the accords during his presidency as he said it had failed to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

“Iran’s recent announcement... that it intends to install an additional three cascades of advanced centrifuges at the Fuel Enrichment Plant in Natanz is contrary to the JCPOA and deeply worrying,” said the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in a statement.

“If Iran is serious about preserving a space for diplomacy, it must not implement these steps,” the statement added.

Latest Stories

  • Six supporters of hardline Indonesian cleric killed in shootout

    Six supporters of Indonesian Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab were killed in a shootout on Monday, police said, raising worries the clash could reignite tensions between authorities and Islamist groups in the world's biggest Muslim majority country. Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran said the incident occurred just after midnight on a highway when the cleric's supporters attacked a police vehicle with firearms, sickles and a samurai sword. Police have been investigating the controversial and politically influential cleric for violating coronavirus protocols after several mass gatherings to celebrate his return from self exile in Saudi Arabia last month.

  • Hong Kong politician who fled to UK has bank accounts frozen

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy politician who abruptly fled the city last week fearing jail has had his some of bank accounts frozen amid a national security law investigation. Ted Hui Chi-fung, 38, who was one of the 15 former pro-democracy lawmakers who resigned from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council in November, left the former British colony last week amid a political crackdown that has seen the recent imprisonment of high profile pro-democracy activists such as Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai. Hui, who was facing at least nine charges prior to leaving, including criminal damage and perverting the course of justice, initially travelled to Denmark after receiving an invitation from Danish lawmakers. On arrival, he declared his exile on Facebook. Shortly after Hui’s arrival he discovered that Hong Kong authorities had initially frozen several of his family’s bank accounts, including an account with HSBC. “It is obvious that the regime has made political retaliation through economic oppression and has used the law to suppress my family in order to force the voices of opposition,” he wrote on Facebook. According to the local reports, Hong Kong police said on Sunday they were investigating whether Hui had breached the national security law or laundered money with a crowdfunding campaign, and had frozen some accounts with a total of $850,000 (HKD) (£81,886).

  • Protesters against tunnel close UK's prehistoric Stonehenge

    The prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in southern England was closed to visitors Saturday after dozens of protesters staged a trespass against the British government's road-building plans, including a new tunnel near the World Heritage Site. The protesters, who described themselves as an alliance of local residents, ecologists, activists, archaeologists and pagans, gathered at Stonehenge around midday. English Heritage, a national charity that manages hundreds of historic sites, soon after made the decision to close Stonehenge to visitors “due to unforeseen circumstances" and said it was against the law for anyone to enter the monument area without its consent.

  • How a blow to Australian wine shows tensions with China

    The once successful trade story now represents a worst case scenario of the bilateral tensions.

  • New Zealand's Ardern vows accountability ahead of Christchurch attack report

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday vowed accountability for the families of last year's Christchurch mosque attack victims, ahead of the public release of a major report into the country's worst massacre. Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole in August for killing 51 Muslim worshippers and injuring dozens of others at two mosques in the South Island city on March 15, 2019. The findings of a royal commission inquiry into the attack will be made public in parliament on Tuesday.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Shadow home secretary won't rule out Labour abstention on any Brexit deal

    Labour front benchers are still refusing to say whether they will back any Government Brexit deal despite a union boss urging them to vote for one. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, refused to say which way the party would go if Boris Johnson secured a trade deal with the EU and put it to a Commons vote. He would not rule out abstaining, despite saying that "we absolutely need to get a deal". "We all know what the consequences of no deal would be for the country, both in terms of jobs and livelihoods all across the United Kingdom but also in terms of that security partnership that we need to access the databases, the operation of international warrants, that allow us to keep our people safe," Mr Thomas-Symonds told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday. "So absolutely first of all we need to get a deal and that's the strong message. In terms of our position on any deal, clearly we need to see what has been agreed." Asked whether Labour abstaining was still on the table, he said: "When you get any particular vote that you get before Parliament there are options that there always are, that is absolutely the case. But what I'm saying is that the responsible thing is that first of all we need to get a deal, then consider what has been agreed but then to consider what is actually going to be put before Parliament."

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • Biden needs to take the Wayne Gretzky approach to foreign policy

    Opinion: Acting with conviction, not searching for compromise, has best chance of consensus on the most important international issues the US faces.

  • Indonesia names second cabinet minister as suspect in a graft case

    Indonesia's anti-graft agency named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on Sunday as a suspect in a million-dollar bribery case, along with four others, while President Joko Widodo warned officials against misuse of public funds. Juliari and two officials are suspected of taking bribes over the procurement of goods worth 5.9 trillion rupiah ($420 million) to be distributed as COVID-19 social assistance packages, agency chief Firli Bahuri said. Juliari was being questioned and will be taken into custody, said agency spokesman Ali Fikri.

  • Trump cementing death penalty legacy in post-election period

    As President Trump spends his final days in the White House, his administration is throttling up the pace of federal executions despite a surge of coronavirus cases in prisons.

  • Britain will ban sale of animal fur after Brexit transition, George Eustice suggests

    Britain will impose an outright ban on the sale of animal fur once the Brexit transition period ends, the Environment Secretary has suggested. The passage of whale meat through British ports will also be outlawed, George Eustice said. The UK has already begun moves to ban live animal exports, which it was unable to do under EU law, and its post-Brexit freedom will allow a further tightening of the rules on animal welfare. Mr Eustice told Times Radio: "We're looking at a number of issues in the animal welfare sphere. Fur is one area. We banned the production of fur since at least 2002 in this country, one of the countries in the world that's been first to outlaw its production." Lord Goldsmith, the animal welfare minister and a close friend of Boris Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, is in charge of the policy, which would prohibit the import of wild animal fur and mean fur coats and clothes trimmed with fur would be banned. The peer has called the fur trade "one of the grimmest of human activities", while Ms Symonds has described people who want to buy fur as "sick". The British Fur Trade Association has claimed fur is increasingly popular with younger people looking for long-lasting natural products rather than man-made fast fashion. Around £200 million of fur products are imported into the UK every year, mainly from the EU. Being part of the single market has meant Britain could not choose to outlaw such products until now. Mr Eustice said: "There are a number of areas where EU law has prevented us from being able to act. It's prevented us from being able to ban the live export of animals, it's prevented us from preventing the trans-shipment of whale meat from some of the Nordic countries through our ports onward to Japan and we would like to look at that. "On fur in particular you wouldn't [currently] be able to have a ban on sale because it would be a violation of the single market rules. "The UK has always been a leader in this. We've seen with coronavirus some of the risk you have with intensive mink farming and we will be looking at whether we can take this forward."

  • Vatican: Pope to visit Iraq in March, pandemic permitting

    Pope Francis will make a pilgrimage to Iraq in March, pandemic conditions permitting, the Vatican said Monday, in announcing what would be the pontiff's first trip abroad in more than a year. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis will make the March 5-8 visit, with stops in Baghdad, and the “plains of Ur, linked to the memory of Abraham,” the Biblical patriarch who is revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims, as well as to the cities of Irbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh.

  • Failing to convince Gov. Kemp to flip election, Trump vows to 'win back the White House' at Georgia rally

    In a phone call, Gov. Kemp refused Trump's request for a legislative session to appoint a pro-Trump slate to the Electoral College, reports said.

  • Japan to put new Aegis radars on warships after cancelling ground stations: Asahi

    Japan will put new powerful Aegis radars on warships to upgrade its defences against possible ballistic missiles fired by North Korea after it cancelled plans to deploy them at two ground-based stations, the Asahi newspaper reported. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government is likely to approve the recommendation by the country's National Security Council before the end of the year, although any decision on type of vessel or cost will be left until next year, the paper said, citing unidentified sources. A defence ministry spokesman declined to comment.

  • Exclusive: Matt Hancock says vaccine will loosen Covid tiers before end of March

    The fast-track approval of the coronavirus vaccine means restrictions could be loosened before the end of March, the Health Secretary has said. In an interview with The Telegraph, Matt Hancock said he "can't wait to scrap this tiered system altogether" and for the country to "get back to living by mutual respect and personal responsibility, not laws set in Parliament". It marks a change in rhetoric and tone from Mr Hancock, who until now has been seen in Whitehall as one of the strongest proponents of the strictest possible measures. Asked whether the start of administering the vaccine to Britons this week could bring about a quicker end to the restrictions in the first three months of next year, Mr Hancock said: "Yes it will." He later said: "There's no doubt that having the vaccine early... will bring forward the moment when we can get rid of these blasted restrictions, but until then we have got to follow them. Help is on its way." Mr Hancock also said he was looking for "some absolutely wonderful nonagenarians... to come forward and be vaccinated". He refused to say whether he was thinking about the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, both of whom are in their 90s.

  • Report finds microwave energy likely made US diplomats ill

    A new report by a National Academy of Sciences committee has found that “directed” microwave radiation is the likely cause of illnesses among American diplomats in Cuba and China. The study commissioned by the State Department and released Saturday is the latest attempt to find a cause for the mysterious illnesses that started to emerge in late 2016 among U.S. personnel in Havana. The study found that “directed, pulsed radio frequency energy appears to be the most plausible” explanation for symptoms that included intense head pressure, dizziness and cognitive difficulties.

  • Iranian missiles 'will be dealt with' if they get to Venezuela, Trump's envoy for Iran and Venezuela says

    The Trump administration isn't backing off its hardline approach to Iran and Venezuela, even with less than two months left in office.

  • U.S. green groups say honeymoon is over, turn up heat on Biden

    U.S. environmental groups that poured money and effort behind Democrat Joe Biden's successful run for president are shifting to a new more adversarial role now that he has been elected, launching a pressure campaign to make sure he delivers on his promises to fight climate change. The dynamic reflects a return to influence for environmental advocacy groups after four years in which they were shut out by the administration of President Donald Trump, a climate skeptic who crafted policies to maximize U.S. fossil fuel development with the help of industry. While Biden united a range of groups from youth activists to labor unions behind his presidential campaign, he has already become the target of some green groups for considering cabinet picks with ties to fossil fuels.

  • Meredith Kercher killer Rudy Guede released from prison to finish 16-year sentence doing community service

    The only person convicted of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, will be allowed to finish his sentence doing community service in the city where he has been serving time for 13 years. Rudy Guede, 33, was sentenced in a 2008 fast-track trial to 30 years in prison (later reduced to 16 on appeal) for the killing of 21-year-old student Meredith Kercher of Coulsdon, Surrey. Mr Guede admitted he was present and fled the scene but always denied killing the young Briton, found stabbed to death in the flat she shared with two others in Perugia, Italy, in November 2007. One flatmate, American student Amanda Knox, 33, and her then boyfriend, Italian Raffaele Sollecito, now 36, were also initially convicted of murder in a separate high-profile trial, but were acquitted in 2011, after four years behind bars. They were convicted again in 2014 by a Florence appeals court, but the decision was overturned in 2015 by Italy's highest court, which acquitted them definitively for lack of evidence and errors in the investigation.