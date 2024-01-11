AI could yield cheaper, better manatee counts, new study finds

Is there any job AI can't do better? Now you can count "manatee counter" among them.

Artificial intelligence could be key to getting more accurate and affordable real-time manatee counts, according to a pioneering study published recently in Scientific Reports. And AI sea-cow counts would help biologists react faster to threats to the species, the study suggests.

The Florida Atlantic University study tackles some of the technical challenges of counting manatees by hand and in complex outdoor environments, where ripples, glare, overlapping manatees and observer biases can play tricks on the counter's eyes.

So the FAU researchers used so-called "deep learning" to teach a computer how to recognize the manatee's unique elliptical shape in park surveillance camera images.

Most existing AI counting methods are applied to human crowds for urban planning, public safety and applications such as counting cattle and crop yields. The FAU researchers were among the first to use an AI deep learning-based crowd counting approach to automatically count manatees in a designated region.

"This approach allows you to really get a better understanding," said Xingquan (Hill) Zhu, senior author on the paper and professor in FAU's Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. "So far, we have very limited resources to monitor them (manatees) … We don't have much money to check all of them."

Challenges of counting manatees

Florida's annual manatee counts have more than doubled the number of sea cows they find in the past 20 years, topping out at a record 6,620 spotted in 2017. Two years later, statewide counters spotted 5,733 manatees, according to data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which runs the yearly counts.

But warm weather, which makes manatees too spread out to count, and then COVID-19, have stymied annual manatee counts in recent years.

Biologists say accurate estimates of how many manatees are out there help focus efforts to protect them and to balance resources among other species management. And a clearer picture of what's going on with the manatee population is increasingly important in recent years, they say, as the animals have been dying in record numbers.

Despite the healthier counts in recent years, a record 1,100 manatee died in 2021, most from starvation due to seagrass die-offs in the Indian River Lagoon. Whether that's because of more manatees, in general, or some other reasons, is obscured in part by the difficulty in counting manatees by hand.

Islands near NASA's Kennedy Space Center turn into 'manatee graveyards' as sea cows starve

When manatees were dying in large numbers, FWC put a temporary plan in place to feed them. Here is a manatee munching on lettuce at Florida Power & Light's Cape Canaveral Energy Center on U.S. 1 in Cocoa.

By state law, Florida must count manatees every year, from land and aircraft, when conditions permit. When no winter days are good for counting, they skip that year's count.

When a count happens, more than a dozen spotters fan out statewide to count manatees gathered at warm-water discharge areas at power plants, natural springs and other spots manatees are known to frequent. Aerial surveys in the past have cost tens of thousands of dollars to charter aircraft to fly over these areas as part of the count.

But manatees herd, making it tougher for spotters who count them from the surface to see the smaller sea cows. Reflections off the water also can hide how many are really there or lead counters to mistake manatees for other objects such as branches or rocks.

Dr. John Reynolds, a marine mammal biologist, took this aerial photo at the Cape Canaveral Energy Center in Port St. John during a statewide manatee survey in December 2014. FAU researchers recently developed a cheaper, faster way of counting manatees using artificial intelligence.

Brevard accounts for more than half Florida's manatee deaths in 2022

Florida manatee count sets record

The aerial surveys also are time-consuming, and the accuracy depends on factors such as observer bias, weather conditions and time of day. Wind-driven ripples on the water's surface can make it almost impossible to count manatees.

How AI helped count manatees

The FAU researchers used images captured from readily available video surveillance cameras to best represent the manatee contour and estimate manatee density in a scene. They tapped images from the nonprofit Save the Manatee Club's surveillance videos at several state parks to determine manatee densities and calculate their numbers.

In computer science, "deep learning" mimics how the human brain works, using so-called "neural networks" to strengthen certain patterns similar to how neurons form stronger connections in the brain when humans learn. Think of it as a mental map that gains clarity as details are added.

"Our method considered distortions caused by the perspective between the water space and the image plane," Zhu explained.

Because a manatee's shape is closer to an ellipse than a circle, FAU used a technique called Anisotropic Gaussian Kernel (AGK) to "teach" the computer how to recognize a manatee's unique shape, to reduce the overlap errors common in other ways of estimating manatees.

They found their method outperformed other baseline ways of manatee counting.

State parks could use this method to count the number of manatees in different areas in real-time, using their existing surveillance cameras, the researchers said.

It's uncertain at this point what use state wildlife biologists might make of FAU's method in future manatee counts.

"We haven't reached out to them yet," Zhu said, adding that the next step is continuing to improve the accuracy of the AI counts. "We're just try to keep this going and see far how we can go."

The study was sponsored by the United States National Science Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida Atlantic University study found AI better at counting manatees