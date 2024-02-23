AI 'deepfake' bill passes amid spirited House debate as primary election looms

With less than three weeks to go until the Presidential Preference Primary, Georgia lawmakers in the state House are tackling a new facet of election misinformation: AI-generated photos and videos, also known as “deepfakes.”

House Bill 986, which passed with a 148-22 vote, would criminalize the dissemination of deepfake videos within 90 days of an election by creating a felony offense of fraudulent election interference. Should the bill be signed into law, the punishment for distributing election deepfakes would include two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

Five states − Minnesota, Michigan, California, Washington and Texas − already have laws on the books to combat AI misinformation in politics, and 30 more states have introduced legislation this year to address the issue.

Tech companies, including Adobe, Amazon, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI and TikTok, recently agreed to collaborate in order to better detect and label AI-generated content on their platforms.

Despite the onslaught of new laws and policies, AI has already been used to interfere with elections in the U.S. In January, a robocall mimicking President Joe Biden’s voice was sent to an estimated 5,000 to 25,000 voters in New Hampshire, urging them to stay home during the Jan. 23 primary election. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella later said the calls had been traced to the Texas-based Life Corporation, and broadcast by a company called Lingo Telecom.

In Georgia’s legislature, the bill is one that does not fall cleanly along party lines; of the 22 representatives who voted no, 12 were Republican and 10 were Democrats. But with an upcoming election season that is expected to be extremely contentious, most lawmakers are pushing for ways to combat the scammers who are targeting voters.

“We want to protect good political free speech, but fraud is not protected free speech and that's what this bill is going after,” said state Rep. Brad Thomas (R-Holly Springs), who authored the bill.

State Rep. Brad Thomas

The content that would be subject to this law must meet two criteria, according to Thomas. It must “depict a real individual speech or conduct that did not occur in reality, and it would have to appear to a reasonable observer to be authentic,” he said.

The bill includes exceptions for journalism, satire, parody and other forms of artistic expression, as well as use of artificial intelligence that is clearly labeled as such.

However, legislators offered concerns about the bill’s potential to infringe upon Georgians’ freedom of expression.

“This bill is an affront on our First Amendment rights,” said state Rep. Charlice Byrd (R-Woodstock), who spoke in opposition to the bill, comparing it to both the Sedition Act of 1798 and the 2001 Patriot Act. “This is not preserving our liberties. We are gathered at a crossroads faced with a bill that, while polished to a deceptive shine, threatens to erode the bedrock of freedom.”

State Rep. Charlice Byrd

Civil rights groups, including the ACLU of Georgia, have also spoken out against the bill, saying it is critical to strike a balance between addressing election interference concerns while still protecting First Amendment rights.

“While we generally think protection against deepfakes is needed in this election cycle, we have concerns about infringing on the right to create and publish expressive conduct on digital platforms,” ACLU of Georgia First Amendment policy advocate Sarah Hunt-Blackwell said in a statement. “Elections, while vitally important, should not be the scapegoat for violating First Amendment rights.”

The bill will now go to the Senate for further debate.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Elections and AI: Georgia House criminalizes "deepfake" photos, videos