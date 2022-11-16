AI Digital and MRI-Simmons Enter Strategic Activation Partnership for Enhanced People-Based Targeting Across All Channels

Media companies, brands and advertisers can now drive consumer action through the unification of media buying and communications planning strategies

AI Digital, a full-service, global programmatic consultancy, and MRI-Simmons, the leading provider of insights on the American consumer, have entered a strategic partnership to provide marketers a holistic audience insights, planning and activation solution, enabling comprehensive audience insights and planning across all channels for seamless and consistent people-based targeting. The partnership brings MRI-Simmons’ nationally-representative data set and consumer insights tools for enhanced omnichannel marketing with AI Digital’s programmatic expertise built on outcome-based audience strategy, activation and advanced analytics-driven optimization and measurement.

The partnership empowers marketers with the ability to optimize media buying and planning strategies through access to audiences across all channels including digital, traditional media, OTT, streaming and display. Media buyers and planners can now unify their media buying and activation plans ensuring consistency of quality audiences, connectivity, scale and optimization opportunities.

“As marketers look to future-proof their businesses, they need to activate their strategies with consistent data sets that are people-based, not cookie reliant and are representative of diverse audiences within the U.S.,” said Stephen Magli, CEO, AI Digital. “We are thrilled to partner with MRI-Simmons, the only audited consumer insights tool and foundational single-source data set.”

Consistent people-based targeting through the insights, planning and activation process has been a significant gap in the industry. MRI Simmons and AI Digital’s solution solves for this marketer challenge. When leveraging consistent targeting for both the planning and activation process, AI Digital typically sees an 8% lift in lower funnel outcomes and significant cost savings for brands.

Prior to the strategic partnership, brands and agencies had to manage fragmented first- and third-party data sets for activation that often differed from their original insights and planning target to execute their strategies against different channels. The strategic partnership enables marketers to break down silos in their media buying and planning strategies for deeper consumer insight and for more accountable and better outcomes.

“As consumer behaviors continue to evolve, it is important for marketers to be armed with reliable, nationally representative, and consistent data that can inform planning and be leveraged for activation across all channels to efficiently identify and execute on optimization opportunities,” said Joshua Pisano, SVP business development and product strategy, at MRI Simmons. “By leveraging the combined value proposition of MRI-Simmons industry standard and nationally representative data set and AI Digital’s programmatic optimization expertise, powered by technology, human intelligence and omnichannel trading, brands will have unrivaled insight into how media activation can drive consumer action.”

About AI Digital

AI Digital is a full-service, global programmatic consultancy that empowers agencies & advertisers with digital expertise and instant data enabled programmatic infrastructure across all media types and access to all leading premium publishers and inventory. Leading with an audience-first approach, the company helps agencies and advertisers navigate the digital ecosystem by delivering hands-on, unrivaled data and technology access, outcome-based audience strategy, advanced analytics driven campaign optimization and advanced measurement including detailed, real-time transparent campaign reporting. AI Digital is a priority Amazon Partner with access to over 150+ people-based data sources and in platform optimization expertise to maximize value of all walled gardens including Google and Amazon’s data and tech stack, along with 10+ DSPs. AI Digital leverages technology through its proprietary platform ELEVATE and the expertise of its world-class, global team to drive a more ELEVATED consumer experience, measurable action, and brand and sales lift for more accountable results. Learn more about AI Digital at www.aidigital.io.

About MRI-Simmons

MRI-Simmons is the leading provider of insights on the American consumer. With thousands of attitudinal and behavioral data points, gathered through ongoing surveys and passive measurement, MRI-Simmons empowers advertisers, agencies, and media companies with deeper insights into the “why” behind consumer behavior.

The company’s flagship product (MRI-Simmons USA) is the leading multi-media study of Americans and is widely recognized as the industry standard for magazine audience ratings. Powered by address-based probabilistic sampling, MRI-Simmons USA measures real people, chosen at random to represent the US population in all its variations. This methodological approach ensures stability of insights and provides the most accurate view of the American consumer.

Launched as a joint venture in 2019, MRI-Simmons is co-owned by GfK and SymphonyAI Group, with GfK as the majority partner. To learn more, visit mrisimmons.com, or follow @MRISimmons on Twitter.

