AI is everywhere: Intel invests in Stark State College to prepare workforce

Donald Ball, dean of business, engineering and information technologies at Stark State College, far left, leads a tour for Intel representatives on campus Friday for the school's new Intel/Dell AI lab in the W.R. Timken Center for Information Technology.

JACKSON TWP. – Stark State College is on the cutting edge of artificial intelligence.

Intel representatives were on campus Friday to tour the school's new Intel/Dell AI lab in the W.R. Timken Center for Information Technology, created through a partnership with the manufacturer.

Stark State will offer two career enhancement certificates in the fall in AI. Officials hope to expand their AI offerings and integrate the technology into other career paths such as manufacturing and health care.

In 2022, Stark State was one of 15 community colleges nationwide — and the only Ohio college — awarded a $40,000 grant to create an AI incubator.

Intel, Dell Technologies and the American Association of Community Colleges offered grants to community and technical colleges to make AI training accessible to novice learners. Intel, which is investing more than $20 billion to build two computer chip factories in Licking County in Ohio, created the AI for Workforce program.

The Jackson Township-based college with satellite locations in Akron and Canton will offer two certificates in AI including an 18-credit certificate that can be completed in two semesters and a second nine-credit credential focusing on the fundamentals of AI that can be completed in a semester.

"The idea is an introduction to AI," said Larry Ray, chair of the Computer Science and Information Systems Department. "We want students to understand the role of AI and down the road be able to roll out additional curriculum."

Donald Ball, dean of business, engineering and information technologies, said there are many ways the college could incorporate AI into its curriculum including robotics and manufacturing.

Brian Gonzalez, executive director of government partnerships and initiatives for Intel, said the company realized the potential of community colleges.

"We are at the beginning of the beginning (of AI)," Gonzalez explained. "And (Stark State) is ahead of others."

AI is everywhere, he said, and every occupation will benefit from AI.

Intel representatives Kevin Hoggatt, director of state government affairs for Ohio; Brian Gonzalez, executive director of government partnerships and initiatives for Intel; and Stanley Ball, vice president and head of legal, trade and government affairs, participate Friday in a roundtable at Stark State College for the school's new Intel/Dell AI lab in the W.R. Timken Center for Information Technology.

"It's not about the technology, but it's about the fact that it can augment human capabilities," Gonzalez said. "(AI) is a set of tools and technology to solve a problem. It's not about the technology but what we can do with the technology. It's about approaching problems."

AI will more likely reshape a job rather than replace it, he added.

Intel's AI Workforce Program aims to teach the skills needed to apply AI, build trust and responsible use of AI, and ensure that students can obtain employment.

Stark State President Para Jones is excited by the partnership with Intel.

"It has been very exciting with Intel coming to Ohio and making a major investment in the workforce and people," she said.

The school's trustees understand their role is to ensure Stark State offers the highest quality of programs that allow students to advance themselves and their lives and align with workforce needs, she said. The new AI certificates and curriculum involving AI in the future are another way to provide students with more opportunities.

"I'm happy we've made a small investment into the right place at the right time," Gonzalez added.

