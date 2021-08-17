AI Firm SenseTime Said to Tap HSBC For $2 Billion Hong Kong IPO

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- SenseTime Group Ltd., China’s largest artificial intelligence company, is working with HSBC Holdings Plc to arrange its planned Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise at least $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

China International Capital Corp. is also arranging the share sale for the SoftBank Group Corp.-backed company, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The company isn’t tapping any U.S. banks for the offering because it is on the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security’s entity list, strictly limiting its ability to do business with American firms, the people said.

The AI startup has been exploring a dual listing in Hong Kong and China, Bloomberg News reported last year. The Hong Kong share sale could even raise as much as $3 billion depending on the valuation the company is seeking, the people said. SenseTime plans to file for its Hong Kong IPO as soon as the coming weeks, they added.

Founded in 2014, SenseTime develops AI technology for use in autonomous driving, augmented reality, facial recognition, medical image analysis and other fields. Its business boomed during the coronavirus pandemic last year despite its presence on the U.S.’s blacklist, amid growing demand for its facial recognition software from local governments in China.

Read More: Chinese AI Giant Blacklisted by Trump Thrives in Virus Era

Details of SenseTime’s IPO including size and timeline could change as deliberations continue, said the people. A representative for HSBC declined to comment, while SenseTime declined to comment in an emailed statement.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla expands legal, external relations workforce in China

    Tesla Inc is hiring managers for legal and external relations teams in China, according to a job post on the its Wechat account, as the electric-car maker faces public scrutiny in the country over safety and customer service complaints. U.S.-based Tesla, which is making electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, is hiring external relation managers in several Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. The job advertisement did go into details of external relation positions, but separate posts showed the managers will handle government relations as well.

  • Brian Flores wants Tua Tagovailoa to makes tackles after turnovers

    Some coaches want their quarterbacks, following a turnover, to get out of the way. Dolphins coach Brian Flores wants his quarterback to go try to make a tackle. Flores was asked about his attitude toward such situations because Tua Tagovailoa tried to make a tackle during the preseason opener against the Bears on Saturday, after [more]

  • We Think NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...

  • Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Right Now After Reporting Earnings?

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase debuted on April 14, but is sharply off its post-IPO highs. Is Coinbase stock a buy or sell in the current stock market rally?

  • Report shows big spike in mail ballots during 2020 election

    Fewer than one-third of voters casting ballots in last year's U.S. presidential election did so at a polling place on Election Day as the coronavirus pandemic led states to greatly expand mail-in balloting and early voting, according to a federal report released Monday. The report by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission captures just how much the electorate embraced non-traditional voting methods despite repeated attempts by former President Donald Trump to undermine mail voting. While voting by mail has been on the rise in recent years, the 2020 election marked a major shift in the way people cast ballots, at least temporarily.

  • Frank Reich on Carson Wentz: We feel good about where we’re at

    When Colts quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery to repair his injured foot, he was given a recovery time of 5-12 weeks. Now that Wentz is two weeks removed from the surgery and about to begin his rehab process, Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich declined on Monday to give a more specific timetable. “We’re at the [more]

  • Once an area of agreement, Biden and Trump trade blame on Afghanistan

    In the contentious 2020 campaign for the White House and its bitter aftermath, there was a rare issue President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed on: It was time to get out of Afghanistan.

  • President Biden Mocked for ‘Highly Unlikely’ Prediction That Taliban Would Overrun Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden is facing intense criticism from media figures both on TV and online as Taliban forces begin their takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan, an outcome that the president said was “highly unlikely” just last month. As American troops began emergency evacuations of the U.S. embassy in the Afghan capital, CNN’s Jake Tapper said the world was watching “a tragic foreign policy disaster unfold before our eyes.”“That is, of course, a sharp turn-around from six weeks ago when President Biden

  • EV startups hunt for low-cost roads to mass production

    Electric car and van startups racing to become the next Tesla Inc all want to avoid Elon Musk's journey through "manufacturing hell." But electric vehicle firms such as UK van company Arrival SA and Fisker Inc are taking very different roads to overcome the challenges of profitable mass production that almost broke Tesla. Rivian has raised around $10.5 billion from Amazon.com Inc, Ford Motor Co and others as it ramps up production to build electric vans, pickups and SUVs.

  • Substitute teacher getting another shot as NFL punter with hometown team

    Michael Palardy is about to make his home debut as the Miami Dolphins punter 20 minutes from where he was a substitute teacher and student.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • General Motors to replace battery modules for some Bolt electric vehicles after fire risks

    The module replacements, which could start as early as later this month, come after GM recalled its 2017-2019 model year Bolt battery-powered cars for the second time in less than a year. GM, the largest U.S. automaker, said in a statement issued on Monday it would replace recalled vehicles' lithium ion battery modules with new modules, rather than replacing entire battery packs.

  • Aberdeen’s Young Adds Tencent, Keeps China Bets During Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran fund manager Hugh Young said his firm bought the dip in Tencent Holdings Ltd. and kept most of its other big-tech holdings in China largely unchanged during the recent selloff on expectations these stocks will emerge as winners despite policy crackdowns.While keen on Chinese tech, Aberdeen Standard Investments, which oversees about $639 billion in assets globally, is avoiding the education sector, according to the Singapore-based chairman of its Asia unit. In fact, bellwet

  • Is Robinhood Stock A Buy Right Now Ahead Of Its First Earnings Report?

    Robinhood stock is one of the hottest IPO stocks despite its rocky initial public offering in July. Is HOOD stock a buy right now?

  • What Joe Biden Didn't Say About the Chaos in Afghanistan

    How did an Administration led by a president with deep foreign-policy experience misjudged the situation so badly?

  • Female mayor in Afghanistan says she's waiting for Taliban to 'come ... and kill me'

    Zarifa Ghafari, 27, told the British newspaper i she has nowhere to go and can't leave her family.

  • Biden admin to advise COVID vaccine booster shots for most Americans at 8 months

    The Biden administration is coalescing around a plan to give COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans, the New York Times first reported Monday night.What to expect: The booster shots would likely be given in the order the initial round of vaccines were administered, or around eight months after someone received the first two mRNA shots or the single Johnson & Johnson jab, a Biden administration official told Axios This could potentially begin in late September.Stay on top of the latest market t

  • China issues draft rules banning unfair competition in the internet sector

    Chinese regulators on Tuesday issued a lengthy set of draft regulations for the internet sector, banning unfair competition and restricting the use of user data, the latest move in a crackdown on the country's powerful tech companies. China has been tightening its grip on internet platforms, citing the risk of abusing market power to stifle competition, misuse of consumers' information and violation of consumer rights. It has issued hefty fines to companies including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and social media company Tencent Holdings in recent months.

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Double, Say Analysts

    The stock markets are hovering around all-time highs with the S&P 500 up 19% year-to-date. These gains in the markets have encouraged a run of IPO activity, as companies move to go public and raise new capital in the rising stock environment. A look at some numbers will quantify the IPO rush, and perhaps add some perspective into just how strong it is. By the end f July, there had been 250 IPOs priced this year, marking an increase of 191% over the same period of 2020 – and in fact, beating 2020

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.