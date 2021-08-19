AI Firm Yitu Said to Mull Hong Kong IPO After Shanghai Plan Halt

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese artificial intelligence company Yitu Technology is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong after a tightening regulatory scrutiny stalled an earlier attempt to list in Shanghai, people familiar with the matter said.

The AI firm could seek a valuation of about $4 billion in the Hong Kong share sale, according to the people, asking not to be named discussing private matters. Yitu, whose application for a STAR board IPO was withdrawn last month when regulators failed to give their approval after a lengthy review process, could file for a listing as soon as later this year, one of the people said.

Yitu, which had sought to raise 7.51 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in its 2020 IPO bid, hasn’t yet ruled out trying to seek a STAR board listing, though the current regulatory environment made the option unlikely, said the people.

China’s cash-starved AI firms, often burdened with heavy research and development expenses, are turning to public markets for funding even as Beijing’s scrutiny over tech IPOs increases. Yitu’s rival SenseTime Group Ltd. plans to file for a $2-billion IPO in Hong Kong as soon as the coming weeks, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, while another competitor Megvii Technology Ltd., backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., in March applied for a Star board listing. Another player Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co. this month filed for a listing in Hong Kong.

Read more: AI Firm SenseTime Said to Tap HSBC For $2 Billion Hong Kong IPO

Founded in 2012 by Leo Zhu, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology fellow, and Lin Chenxi, who helped Alibaba build its cloud unit, Yitu has attracted a swath of investors from Hillhouse Capital to Sequoia Capital. The Shanghai-based company has rapidly expanded from facial recognition technology to AI chip development -- areas that fall squarely within President Xi Jinping’s priorities for economic development and tech self-sufficiency.

But profitability concerns ahead of a potential listing led Yitu to reduce headcount and sell some of its healthcare-related businesses to a competitor earlier this year, according to one of the people. While the spinoff of the unit will have limited impact on Yitu’s IPO plan, the management has been beefing up its chip and auto businesses in a bid to justify the target valuation, said another person. A representative for the company didn’t respond to e-mailed requests for comment.

Yitu is one of the largest players in a sector that Xi’s administration regards as critical in its long-term race against the U.S. for economic and political supremacy. While Beijing curbs the growing influence of China’s consumer internet companies and seeks to control the valuable data at their heart, it’s expected to lavish financial and policy support on industries rooted in scientific innovation -- from chips to AI.

Read more: China to Pour More Money Into Chips, AI and 5G to Catch U.S.

Yitu and SenseTime may be counting on Beijing’s internet crackdown, which has alienated many of the world’s largest investors, to drive capital their way. At the same time, they also have to contend with uncertainty around U.S. sanctions. Washington has severed the supply of American technology to those two companies alongside national champions like Huawei Technologies Co., in what some regard as an effort to contain China’s rise.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks, Oil Sink on Growth Worries; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s stocks fell to the lowest this year, crude oil sank and the dollar rallied as a weakening outlook for global growth jarred with Federal Reserve minutes indicating officials could start paring stimulus from later this year.MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia Pacific shares dropped to the lowest since December with stocks in Hong Kong leading the slide. Equities also dropped in Japan and China. U.S. futures steadied after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 retreated overnight. Most Fed officia

  • Stocks Slump, Bonds Waver With Fed Taper in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid as the Federal Reserve signaled that a decision on a reduction of its bond-buying program could happen in 2021. Treasuries and the dollar were little changed.The S&P 500 extended losses into a second day after minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s July gathering said most officials agreed last month they could start slowing the pace of asset purchases later this year. While the record shows they don’t yet have agreement on the timing or pace of tapering, most

  • Asian shares fall, dollar gains after Fed minutes

    Asian shares fell on Thursday while the dollar reached multi-month highs against peers, after minutes from the U.S. central bank's last meeting showed the increasing prospect of reduced monetary stimulus this year. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.63%, heading back towards 2021 lows set last month, with Chinese blue chips down 0.21%, Australia falling 0.54% and Hong Kong off 0.45%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.37%.

  • Tencent Doubles Social Aid to $15 Billion as Scrutiny Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. is doubling the amount of money it’s setting aside for social responsibility programs, marking one of the largest philanthropic efforts by China’s internet giants as regulatory scrutiny intensifies. The company on Wednesday announced it will give 50 billion yuan ($7.7 billion) to aid the government’s wealth redistribution efforts, adding to an April pledge of 50 billion yuan for a “sustainable social values” program. The new funds will be focused areas like i

  • AI Firm SenseTime Said to Tap HSBC For $2 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- SenseTime Group Ltd., China’s largest artificial intelligence company, is working with HSBC Holdings Plc to arrange its planned Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise at least $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.China International Capital Corp. is also arranging the share sale for the SoftBank Group Corp.-backed company, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The company isn’t tapping any U.S. banks for the

  • China Targets Multiple Sectors in Regulation Crackdown

    Aug.18 -- Arete Research Managing Director Richard Kramer discusses China's crackdown on multiple companies including Tencent citing "excessive data collection" and how these regulations will affect business practices. He speaks with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • SoftBank’s Vision Fund Creates Post to Focus on Japan Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son’s Vision Fund has poured billions into startups around the world, but so far made zero investments in his home country Japan. SoftBank Group Corp. is now hiring an investment professional whose job would be to change that.SoftBank Investment Advisers, a unit that operates the Vision Fund, is looking to fill an investment vice president position in Tokyo, according to a job listing posted on LinkedIn. The new person will “research and recommend companies for SoftBank

  • Tencent Earnings Good Enough to Forget Regulatory Woes for One Day

    The Chinese internet giant beat analyst profit forecasts despite the uncertainty hanging over Chinese tech stocks.

  • Housing's summer swoon continues

    The housing market has been in a frenzied state for over a year now, but the cracks in this market have been evident for some time.

  • Tencent Warns of More China Tech Curbs After Growth Sputters

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. warned investors to brace for more regulatory curbs on China’s tech sector, telegraphing that Beijing plans to expand restrictions over its internet giants.China’s largest company reported its slowest pace of quarterly revenue growth since early 2019, underscoring the impact of crackdowns including on the edtech sector -- a major source of ad revenue. The company’s core mobile gaming business cooled as it cut playing time for minors, part of Xi Jinping’s camp

  • Asian markets drop on Fed taper talk, Delta fears

    Markets fell in Asia on Thursday following a second straight day of losses on Wall Street in response to Federal Reserve minutes indicating it could begin withdrawing its huge financial support by the end of the year.

  • Afghanistan's developing currency crisis

    Afghanistan’s financial system was plunged into chaos this week as the Taliban took over the nation’s government.What happened: The country’s currency, the Afghani, fell to its weakest value on record after numerous government officials — including Ashraf Ghani and central bank governor Ajmal Ahmady — fled the country, Bloomberg reported.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ahmady tweeted a searing first-person account of the events of the past week that cul

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • 29 Stocks That Every Retiree Should Own

    It's hard to imagine that there's an investor in America -- particularly one nearing retirement age -- who didn't rethink their strategy between the outbreak of the virus and today. A lot has changed...

  • Questor: 'We bought this stock at $4 but they could go to $500'

    Moore’s law – which says computing power roughly doubles every 18 months – is named after Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, so it’s perhaps appropriate that the company has been the law’s biggest beneficiary. Unfortunately Moore’s law is now looking shaky – and so too is Intel’s grip on the semiconductor industry.

  • Why Did the Stock Market Just Take a Late-Day Dive?

    The stock market remained relatively flat during much of the day on Wednesday. However, significant movements in long-term Treasury bond yields led some committee members to conclude that market participants don't necessarily believe that price stability is a given.

  • 4 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,100% (or More) by 2025

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and abundant access to this cheap capital have fueled hiring, innovation, and even acquisitions among fast-paced companies.

  • This Lidar Company Is Set to Debut on Nasdaq Today. The Stock Could Pop.

    AEye wrapped up its merger with a special purpose acquisition and will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq Wednesday to mark the occasion.

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]