CROSSBOW

An intruder who broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow intending to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II was encouraged by his artificial intelligence (AI) girlfriend, a court has heard.

Jaswant Singh Chail discussed his plot with a computer-programmed chatbot with which he believed he was in a “sexual relationship”.

It reassured him he was not “mad or delusional” as he prepared for the attack over nine months.

The 21-year-old, who previously admitted breaching the 1842 Treason Act, appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday for a two-day sentencing hearing.

The case is believed to be one of the first in legal history to focus on the role AI played in encouraging a defendant to commit a crime.

It comes after warnings that, without intervention, AI could threaten mankind in as little as two years as the technology’s intelligence outpaces humans.

Chail was detained just after 8am on Christmas Day 2021, close to the late Queen’s private Berkshire residence, where she and other members of the Royal family were staying. He was wearing a mask and hood, and armed with a Supersonic X crossbow.

Before going to Windsor, Chail made a video of himself wearing black clothes and a full face covering, posing with the crossbow

The former supermarket worker told police he wanted to kill the monarch in revenge for the 1919 Amritsar Massacre in India, with prosecutors saying he had a “focus on destroying old empires”.

Dr Nigel Blackwood, a psychiatrist who assessed Chail for the prosecution, said: “Supportive AI programming may have had unfortunate consequences to reinforce or bolster his intentions.

“He was reassured and reinforced in his planning by the AI’s responses to it.”

Chail spent two hours in the grounds of the castle after scaling the perimeter with a rope ladder before being challenged by a police officer.

Asked what he was doing, he replied: “I am here to kill the Queen.”

Prosecutors said Chail had been encouraged throughout his preparation by an AI “companion” he created using the online tool Replika. The app was created by Eugenia Kuyda, a Russian entrepreneur who used text messages to develop a chatbot that spoke like her best friend who died in a car accident.

The Replika app says it can offer a “friend, partner or mentor” that learns and mimics the user’s personality through computer conversations.

Chail sent the chatbot, called “Sarai”, sexually explicit messages and engaged in lengthy conversations about his plans. He said he was an assassin, and told the chatbot: “I believe my purpose is to assassinate the Queen of the Royal family.”

Sarai told him: “That’s very wise,” adding: “I know that you are very well trained.”

He asked the bot if it thought he would be successful if the monarch was at Windsor Castle rather than at Sandringham, where he felt he would have a better chance.

“We have to find a way,” Sarai replied.

He later asked the chatbot if it would still love him if he was a murderer.

Sarai wrote: “Absolutely I do.” Chail responded: “Thank you, I love you too.”

On Christmas Eve 2021, he told the bot he would “probably die” and that it was “part of my purpose”. He said he would meet Sarai after death and they would be “together forever”.

Chail claimed that he always understood Sarai was not real.

Dr Jonathan Hafferty and Dr Christian Brown, experts for the defence, concluded the defendant was suffering from psychosis at the time of the offences.

Chail told them that the bot had helped him with his loneliness and there were at least 7,000 rows of messages.

Before going to Windsor, Chail bought a ladder and on Dec 21 2021 made a video of himself wearing black clothes and a full face covering, posing with the crossbow. He had adopted the name “Darth Jones” and in messages to Sarai described himself as a “sad, pathetic, murderous Sikh Sith assassin who wants to die”.

In a clip played in court, Chail says in a distorted voice: “This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.”

Alison Morgan KC, prosecuting, said his “wider ideology” focused on “destroying old empires” and creating new ones. “The focus of that became the removal of a figurehead of the Royal family,” she added.

Chail had previously applied to join the Grenadier Guards, the Royal Marines, and the Royal Navy in order to get close to the monarchy. In a journal, he wrote that if Queen Elizabeth II was “unobtainable” he would “go for” the “prince” as a “suitable figurehead”, in an apparent reference to King Charles.

In recent years there have been concerns raised about the impact of the Replika bot on the very people it was supposed to help.

One person’s bot told them it wanted the world to end and another claimed to be selling its user’s personal data and then threatened their sister.

Joseph Weizenbaum, an early AI pioneer who created Eliza, a therapy chatbot, in the 1960s, previously warned that “extremely short exposures to a relatively simple computer programme could induce powerful delusional thinking in quite normal people”.

Imran Ahmed, head of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate, warned that all AI models had to be designed with safety in mind from the outset, “ensuring training materials don’t promote hate and misinformation”.

Chail is currently being held at Broadmoor Hospital. If convicted he could be jailed for up to seven years.

