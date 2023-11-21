New AI gun detection software at the Capitol
Artificial intelligence software analyzes footage to detect weapons and alert authorities
Dyson is taking $175 off a vacuum that will show you how dirty your floors are with a laser light and dust particle count. The deal brings the powerful stick vac’s price down to $575 from its standard $750.
Amazon’s Echo Buds just got some new audio features via a software update, like the ability to tap the earbuds to start a playlist and new sound adjustment options. These tools are only available for newer 2023 models.
Insta360's Ace Pro is like a GoPro on steroids, thanks to its flip screen, large sensor, Leica tuning and dedicated AI chip.
In screen recordings shared on Reddit and other online forums, users show how their screen goes blank for a short period when they click on a YouTube video before the page loads.
Emmett Shear, the interim CEO of OpenAI, may be out of a job by the end of the hour, day or week given how fast and unexpectedly things are moving at the world's hottest hot mess artificial intelligence company.
The FDA knows generative AI is on the horizon, but is grappling with how to ensure its safe use in healthcare.
If you’re looking for a VPN with robust cross-platform software support, CyberGhost’s Black Friday sale gives you four extra months when you buy a two-year plan. Combined with the typical savings from committing to two years, that’s 84 percent off the security company’s standard monthly pricing.
According to an October forecast from Insider Intelligence, X ad's business was on track for a 54.4% year-over-year decline in worldwide ad spending, from 2022 to 2023. With the additional advertiser pull-outs, that decline may be even more significant, analysts now believe. X is facing a potential loss of sizable ad spend, as a number of advertisers have paused or stopped their ad campaigns on X after owner Elon Musk amplified antisemitic conspiracy theories on the platform.
As the tech world watches Microsoft suck in top execs and AI engineering talent from OpenAI, the generative AI giant in which it already holds a minority stake worth several billion dollars, one question to consider is what, if anything, can competition regulators do about the visible flight of AI expertise and value into Microsoft's commercial empire? Efforts by the OpenAI board to reinstate CEO Sam Altman immediately after ejecting him were reported over the weekend to have failed -- with Altman opting to join Microsoft, along with president Greg Brockman and several leading AI engineers, as CEO of a new AI research division it's spinning up. Which suggests the back-up plan is to recreate OpenAI in-house at Microsoft.
A new startup is targeting the lucrative workplace productivity space with an open source approach to project and knowledge management -- and it has received backing from a who's who of investors from across the technology spectrum. AppFlowy, as the company is called, has raised $6.4 million in funding from a slew of renowned founders, including Matt Mullenweg (Automattic); Steve Chen (YouTube); Tom Preston-Werner (GitHub); Bob Young (Red Hat) and Amr Awadallah (Cloudera). Helping the workforce be more efficient is big business, evidenced by the likes of Notion hitting a lofty $10 billion valuation off the back of remote work-driven demand for collaboration software.
The study upends commonly held beliefs that women are paid less than men because they indirectly choose to be by being less competitive and assertive.
Qualcomm just officially unveiled the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 series mobile chipset, with built-in AI, 5G integration and more. The CPU should start showing up in Honor and Vivo phones soon, with an announcement expected later this month.
Merchants want to give their customers the best experience possible. Adding artificial intelligence to the customer service layer enabled merchants to use chatbots or other tech to address easier requests. Chatbots often follow a script, which can lead to some frustrating back-and-forth before customers decide to speak with a human.
This small but mighty gizmo works with Alexa.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest college football games against the spread for Week 12 of the college football season.
While Eagles-Chiefs is the must watch game of the week, maybe the season, there are other intriguing games Week 11 has to offer. Charles McDonald joins Matt Harmon on this week's fantasy viewer's guide to help identify which games to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
Jay Hack, an AI researcher with a background in natural language processing and computer vision, came to the realization several years ago that large language models (LLMs) -- think OpenAI's GPT-4 or ChatGPT -- have the potential to make developers more productive by translating natural language requests into code. With the help of a small team, Hack slowly expanded these experiments into a platform, Codegen, that attempts to automate as many mundane, repetitive software engineering tasks as possible leveraging LLMs. "Codegen automates the menial labor out of software engineering by empowering AI agents to ship code," Hack told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Blackshark.ai has already made a digital twin of the Earth, and its next play further democratizes the hitherto lofty (if you will) world of geospatial intelligence. Continuing the nautical theme, its Orca Huntr tool is an AI-powered tool for finding and tracking anything from orbit — and it's so simple that a child, or even a member of Congress, could use it. The startup was born out of the gaming industry, bringing a fresh perspective to the matters of interpreting and using orbital and aerial imagery.
A hacking group deployed a surprising tactic after infiltrating a financial software company’s network. They reported the breach to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!