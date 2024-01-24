AI imagines NC as a dog, and it’s an adorable ‘Tar Heel Wolf.’ What should we name him?

If North Carolina was a dog, what would it look like?

The PetLab Co., a pet information site, decided to see how AI would visualize dog species based on each U.S. state.

“The design of each image was inspired by the state’s history, culture, geography, and wildlife,” the site says.

For North Carolina, an image was generated of a “Tar Heel Wolf” — and he is adorable.

An AI generated image of what North Carolina would look like as a dog, the “Tar Heel Wolf.”

He appears to be a husky with brown markings, light brown eyes, wrapped in a red scarf while enjoying his fall-themed surroundings.

What do you think his name should be? Let us know below.