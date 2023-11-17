AI investment is growing, and so are the career opportunities

Aaron Mok
·3 min read
1

  • Money is pouring into artificial intelligence — which means more jobs in the space.

  • Companies across industries have ramped up their efforts to hire workers who know how to use AI.

  • This article is part of the "5 Trends to Bet Your Career On" series.

Artificial intelligence may have experienced the rapid escalation that characterizes a bubble — but there are no signs that it's going to burst.

Within two months of OpenAI launching its AI chatbot ChatGPT last November, it surpassed 100 million monthly users. Ever since, money has been pouring into the space.

Major tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google have invested billions in deals with AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, while venture capital firms have placed eight-figure bets on AI startups. And companies from consulting firms to graphic design platforms are putting resources into internal artificial intelligence strategies.

It doesn't look like the money is going away: While some experts compare the growth of AI to the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s, researchers at Goldman Sachs have argued that there will be no burst and that AI stocks will continue to grow.

More money in AI means more jobs in AI, and companies big and small are now on the hunt for AI talent. These AI jobs range from software developers and machine learning engineers building in-house AI tools to prompt engineers that fine tune AI chatbots to produce the best outputs.

Generative AI has even created a cottage industry of side hustles like ChatGPT course instruction, AI content editing, and newsletters focused on AI-news.

Companies are looking for AI expertise

The number of job postings mentioning GPT or ChatGPT on LinkedIn has grown 21-times since the chatbot came out last year, according to an August report from the company. Forty-four percent of US executives surveyed by LinkedIn in June said they plan to increase their use of AI at their organization in the next year.

"As companies are always looking for ways to increase productivity and drive revenue, it makes sense that more companies would be looking for people who know how to use these emerging AI tools," Karin Kimbrough, LinkedIn's chief economist, previously told Insider.

Earlier this year, Meta, Netflix, and Apple posted listings for AI-related jobs — some offering salaries as high as $900,000 a year — and non-tech companies in the healthcare, education, and legal industries are also looking to hire workers who know how to use AI tools like ChatGPT.

"It's pervasive. It's going to be applied pretty much in every sector," Daron Acemoglu, an economist at MIT, previously told Insider.

To land a job in AI, hiring leaders at companies like Nvidia and IBM suggest applicants emphasize their coding and machine learning skills; attach links to past AI projects in their résumés; and demonstrate their expertise during the interview. Recruiters also suggest applicants articulate how they're using generative AI in their daily lives, and that they follow the latest AI trends and research closely.

Another option: start your own thing

Some people betting on AI are choosing a more entrepreneurial approach: One Gen Zer quit his job at an e-commerce startup to focus on building out his ChatGPT course, which brought in $52,000 in revenue in just four months. A former crypto trader made more than $175,0000 in less than a month teaching people how to use AI to grow their businesses.

Whether you want to leave everything behind for an entirely new career in AI or just become more familiar with chatbots, embracing the technology could be what saves you.

"AI won't take your job," economist Richard Baldwin said during the 2023 World Economic Forum's Growth Summit. "It's somebody using AI that will take your job."

Do you have an interesting story to share on how you switched careers to pursue AI? Contact Insider's Aaron Mok at amok@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Discord is already killing Clyde, its experimental OpenAI chatbot

    Discord has updated the support page for its AI chatbot Clyde to say it's deactivating it at the end of the month. It will no longer be operational as of December 1. The platform introduced Clyde, powered by OpenAI technology, in March 2023.

  • Google is opening up its Bard AI chatbot to teenagers

    Google is opening up access to Bard, its conversational AI tool, to teens in most countries around the world. Teens who meet the minimum age requirement to manage their own Google Account will be able to access the chatbot in English, with support for more languages to come in the future. The expanded launch comes with "safety features and guardrails" to protect teens, Google says.

  • Google is giving teens around the world access to its Bard AI chatbot

    Google has given teens in most countries around the world access to its Bard AI chatbot, as long as their language is set to English and they meet the minimum age needed to be able to manage their own account.

  • Microsoft is bringing generative AI to its security products

    The latest on Microsoft, and how AI will be used in its security software. Beware of generative AI hallucinations.

  • OpenAI blames DDoS attack for ongoing ChatGPT outage

    OpenAI has confirmed that a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is behind “periodic outages” affecting ChatGPT and its developer tools. ChatGPT, OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, has been experiencing sporadic outages for the past 24 hours. Users who attempted to access the service have been greeted with a message stating that “ChatGPT is at capacity right now,” and others, including TechCrunch, have been unable to log into the service.

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Since its initial launch nearly a year ago, ChatGPT has hit 100 million weekly active users, and OpenAI is heavily investing in it. During the conference, it announced a slew of updates coming to GPT, including GPT-4 Turbo (super-charged versions of GPT-4, its latest language-writing model), a multimodal API and a GPT store where users can create and monetize their own custom versions of GPT.

  • OpenAI wants to work with organizations to build new AI training datasets

    OpenAI is launching an initiative to partner with private and public organizations to collect datasets it can use to train its AI models.

  • OpenAI wants to work with organizations to build new AI training data sets

    It's an open secret that the data sets used to train AI models are deeply flawed. Image corpora tends to be U.S.- and Western-centric, partly because Western images dominated the internet when the data sets were compiled. Now, OpenAI says that it wants to combat them by partnering with outside institutions to create new, hopefully improved data sets.

  • Google is launching generative AI search in 100 additional countries as AI wars continue

    Google is expanding its AI-powered search engine to more than 120 countries.

  • App Store for AI: OpenAI's GPT Store lets you build (and monetize) your own GPT

    OpenAI took the leash (and the "Chat") off ChatGPT today with the announcement of GPTs, a way for anyone to build their own version of the popular conversational AI system. Not only can you make your own GPT for fun or productivity, but you'll soon be able to publish it on a marketplace they call the GPT Store — and maybe even make a little cash in the process. The new features, announced with many others today at OpenAI's first developer day in San Francisco, indicate a more hands-off approach to the AI marketplace, which has hitherto been defined by a handful of dedicated general-purpose systems.

  • xAI’s ‘Grok’ chatbot will be available to X Premium+ subscribers only

    An AI chatbot from Elon Musk's xAI will be released to X Premium+ subscribers once it's out of beta, the CEO tweeted. He also shared screenshots of conversations with the AI, and said it is designed to have humorous responses and has access to real-time information from X.

  • OpenAI, Google and a 'digital anthropologist': the UN forms a high-level board to explore AI governance

    The halls of power are waking up to the potentials and pitfalls of artificial intelligence. Yesterday, the United Nations announced a new AI advisory board -- 39 people from across government, academia and industry -- with an aim "to undertake analysis and advance recommendations for the international governance of AI."

  • AI's proxy war heats up as Google reportedly backs Anthropic with $2B

    With a massive $2 billion reported investment from Google, Anthropic joins OpenAI in reaping the benefits of leadership in the artificial intelligence space, receiving immense sums from the tech giants that couldn't move fast enough themselves. The funding deal, according to sources familiar cited by The Wall Street Journal, reportedly involves $500 million now and up to $1.5 billion later, though subject to what, if any, timing or conditions is unclear. It recalls — though it does not quite match — Microsoft's enormous investment in OpenAI early this year.

  • As publishers block AI web crawlers, Direqt is building AI chatbots for the media industry

    A number of news and media publishers are already blocking AI web crawlers from accessing their sites, worried about the impact on traffic when all their work is swept up into AI chatbot experiences. The startup was originally founded in 2017 with a focus on chatbot monetization, before turning more recently to AI. In its earlier days, the company had built out the ability to serve promotions and ads inside a chatbot experience, which it licensed to a larger customer in the U.S. In 2021, the team pivoted to start building a chatbot platform for publishers, still slightly ahead of the GPT wave and the rise of ChatGPT.

  • The White House will reportedly reveal a ‘sweeping’ AI executive order on October 30

    The Biden Administration will reportedly unveil a broad executive order on artificial intelligence next week. It’s allegedly scheduled for Monday, October 30.

  • Microsoft would like to remind you that they are all-in on AI

    In case you weren't sure how Microsoft felt about AI, CEO Satya Nadella is here to tell you: they like it. In the company's annual report, he pens a letter to shareholders bigging up AI in every way.

  • ChatGPT live web browsing exits beta, DALL-E 3 enters beta

    ChatGPT can browse the live web again as OpenAI’s "Browse with Bing" exits beta. In addition, the generative AI image creator DALL-E 3 is now available in beta for subscribers.

  • Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile chipset with AI acceleration

    Qualcomm just officially unveiled the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 series mobile chipset, with built-in AI, 5G integration and more. The CPU should start showing up in Honor and Vivo phones soon, with an announcement expected later this month.

  • Kyutai is a French AI research lab with a $330 million budget that will make everything open source

    This morning at Scaleway’s ai-PULSE conference, French billionaire and Iliad CEO Xavier Niel gave some extra details about his plans for an AI research lab based in Paris. It will work with PhD students, postdocs and researchers on research papers and open source projects. When Iliad originally unveiled this research lab, the firm said that Niel was committing €100 million to this project ($109 million at today’s exchange rate).

  • How to watch SpaceX launch Starship for a second time live

    In less than 24 hours, SpaceX will attempt to launch Starship to space for the second time. SpaceX will start its live webcast tomorrow around 35 minutes prior to liftoff and will be hosting the video on its website and on its social media page on X (SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s other company). Around two hours prior to launch, SpaceX’s flight director will verify the go ahead for propellant loading.