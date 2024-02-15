The AI jobs slaughter is coming for tech first

Microsoft, Meta, eBay, SAP, PayPal – wherever you look in the tech sector, they are laying off staff.

Right, left and centre, tech companies large and small have been axing jobs. More than 34,000 positions have gone already so far this year, according to the website Layoffs.fyi, which tracks tech industry job losses. And things are set to get a lot worse.

This may tell us more about the wider outlook for demand in the economy than the specifics of tech; there’s a noticeable chill in the air throughout the jobs market right now as tight monetary policy finally begins to bite.

But that’s a subject for another day. What I want to focus on today are the more specific causes of the tech jobs cull.

In some respects it’s just part of an ongoing purge which began two years ago following the enormous growth that took place during the pandemic, when around five years of change were compressed into little more than a year.

As things return to a semblance of normality, the over-expansion of the pandemic years grows steadily more onerous.

In many cases, moreover, the layoffs are merely about refocusing resources within organisations away from low growth propositions towards the applications of the future. Even those with the largest layoffs may not be changing their overall headcounts very much.

But there is also a rather more worrying underlying cause – generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Anyone who loses their job without much prospect of getting an equally desirable one elsewhere fully deserves our sympathy. All the same, there is a delicious irony in the idea that some of the first victims of AI should be from the very organisations that helped create it.

As the term “machine learning” implies, the machines have indeed been learning, and in double quick time, such that in some areas they are said to be already much better at coding than humans.

Skynet this is not, or not yet in any case, but it doesn’t bode well for anyone in that line of business. Many IT companies are already thinking in terms of 30pc plus reductions in overall headcount.

Given that in most cases these are also very highly paid jobs, it doesn’t bode well for tax revenues either.

The wider picture on the impact so far of AI looks worrying too. In a recent survey, more than a third of business leaders said that AI had already replaced a number of positions last year.

Some academic studies have estimated that up to 40pc of jobs are vulnerable to AI.

Elon Musk has gone a stage further and said that all jobs will eventually succumb – a logical absurdity, since if no one is working, no-one would have an income to feed the consumer demand that fuels economic output.

Unless, of course, you believe AI will indeed lead to the Skynet of Terminator fame.

Looking at developments more positively, you’d conclude that generative AI ought to provide a much-needed shot in the arm for stalled productivity growth, and therefore reignite income growth.

The last such growth spurt was during the IT revolution of the 1990s and early 2000s, which is estimated to have added around 1pc a year to overall productivity growth.

This plainly didn’t lead to a collapse in the jobs market, but to the contrary, made workers generally better off. An optimist would expect much the same thing this time around.

Many jobs will go but the tech will also create and enable forms of employment that do not yet exist, and can indeed scarcely be imagined.

Fifty years ago, for instance, who would have guessed that you could find gainful employment as a personal trainer, yoga instructor, or, dare I say it, diversity inclusion officer?

Historically, periods of rapid technological change have tended to undermine routine tasks most, whereas one of the things that sets AI apart is its ability to affect high-skilled jobs.

As a result, advanced economies are likely to experience the greatest disruption, at least initially.

Recent analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggests that the UK, as a high value-added, largely services-based economy, is particularly exposed, with nearly 70pc of employment reckoned to be in the firing line.

This could be either good, or bad for economic prospects – good because it implies rapid take-up of the new technologies, placing the UK ahead of the pack, but bad if much of our employment disappears entirely.

The better news is that approximately half the exposed jobs are considered by the IMF to be in positions likely to be complemented and assisted by the new tech, rather than undermined by it.

Even so, the transition is destined to be an uncomfortable and socially destabilising one. For a taste of what may be to come, look to the Luddites.

The jobs that the industrial revolution displaced were very much among the artisanal class, or the relatively well-remunerated “labour aristocracy”. It was understandable that the dispossessed would want to smash up the machines that were putting them out of business.

Alternative employment opportunities were on the whole low paid and intermittent. For those affected, the cotton mills did not feel like progress.

At this stage, predictions are hard to make. It could go either way. Many radiographers might, for instance, find themselves out of a job once AI is sufficiently developed to diagnose the problem better than the human eye.

On the other hand, AI could also simply enable a lot more imaging at virtually no cost, and thereby significantly increase the productivity of the health service.

For the moment, however, it’s not looking so great. It’s not much consolation to the code writer made redundant by AI that eventually everything will be so much better, when in the meantime he has a mortgage to pay and children to provide for.

