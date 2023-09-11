AI leaders focus on impact on education at Derry conference

Leading figures from the world of artificial intelligence (AI) will discuss the impact of the technology on education at a conference in Londonderry.

Delegates at Ulster University's Magee Campus will hear from Microsoft and the National Centre for AI, among others.

On Monday, GenAIEdu is hosting workshops examining how AI platforms can generate teaching material.

Its role in in the higher education sector will also be examined.

Over the three days, speakers will also explore the potential benefits of AI for people working in coding and digital design, as well as industry more widely.

"I think like a lot of technological changes, like for example the worldwide web, it [AI] will bring some significant changes and some of those will provide some challenges, but there will be a lot of opportunities as well," Prof Colin Turner from Ulster University's Faculty of Computing, Engineering and the Built Environment, told BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today programme.

"Really the purpose of this summit is to make sure that we are off quickly into that proper, full blown, honest conversation about those challenges, about the ethical considerations, and making sure that we get the benefit for our students, but also for the industry in the north west and beyond."

In May, in a letter to the Times, educators from the UK's state and private sector described developments in AI as "bewildering".

AI is the "greatest threat but also potentially the greatest benefit to our students, staff and schools", the group of teachers, led by Sir Anthony Seldon, headteacher of Epsom College in England, said in the letter.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said regulation had to evolve at the same time as rapid changes are made in AI.

Prof Turner said that striking a balance in the approach to AI was crucial.

"Our responsibility as a university is to ensure that our research and our curriculum at the Derry/Londonderry campus helps to prepare industry...so that it's not a seismic shock and we are with the front of the wave rather than pushed along at force," he said.

"The important thing for us is to be quick and responsive to these changes rather than dragged along by them."