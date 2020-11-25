AI Math-Solver App QANDA Launches QANDA Live Class in Thailand

·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Seoul-based edtech startup Mathpresso announced its launch of QANDA Live Class in Thailand. QANDA Live Class is an in-app feature that provides live-streaming classes from the nation's top-rated teachers.

QANDA Live Class offers real-time interactions with the top-rated teachers in the country.
QANDA Live Class is a new feature on 'QANDA,' a mobile app that enables students of all levels to receive instant solutions and 1-on-1 support from some of the world's top-university tutors. Users can take a photo of a math problem, upload it to the app, and then its AI-based optical character recognition scan will find and solve it in five seconds.

Accessible through the QANDA app, QANDA Live Class allows users to ask questions real-time through comments and get answered immediately by teaching assistants. Teachers include some of the best-rated instructors, such as Chulalongkorn and Mahidol University alumni and an education YouTuber with over 2m views. To enable educational access for more students around the country, they teamed up with Mathpresso to provide quality classes through a mobile platform.

After the company launched the Thai service in August 2020, QANDA reached no.1 on Thailand's Google Play Store Education Chart within just a week. This chart score marks Thailand the fastest country to top the chart for the platform, in comparison to Japan and Vietnam that took four and three months respectively. Other services on the chart include global educational apps such as Google Classroom and Photomath. The number of Thai users reached 550K - roughly 16% of the nation's K-12 population with mobile devices. With the strong traffic growth and presence among Thai students under their belt, Mathpresso introduced QANDA Live Class to the Thai and Indonesian versions first.

"With the spread of COVID-19 showing no sign to stop, we've now entered the global era of live-streaming classes, for both public and private education," said Joyce Choi, Global Director of Mathpresso, "We'll create various opportunities for commercialization by connecting them with our platform QANDA."

QANDA is available to download at https://bit.ly/3ds0fPM. More information about Mathpresso can be found on www.mathpresso.com/en.

About Mathpresso

With the mission to provide most effective education for all, Mathpresso develops the world's leading learning platform, QANDA, an AI math-solver app that allows students of all levels to receive instant answers and customized learning sources at zero or minimal cost. Recognized for its technological advances, Mathpresso was selected as Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia 2020, national representative of Google AI for Social Good APAC event in 2018, and guest speaker at AWS Public Sector Summit ASEAN in 2019. Since 2015, Mathpresso has raised $55 million from investors including Legend Capital, SoftBank Ventures Asia, and Samsung Ventures. Headquartered in Seoul, Mathpresso has offices in Tokyo and Hanoi.

About QANDA

QANDA, which stands for 'Q and A,' is a mobile app that allows students of all levels to receive instant answers and customized learning sources at zero or minimal cost. QANDA recognizes text and mathematical formulas in a photo with optical character recognition (OCR) technology. Supported by over 1.1 billion solution data and a self-developed search engine, QANDA provides solutions to a student's question with high accuracy. QANDA provides quality education for anyone at any time and anywhere, giving access to qualified tutors from the world's top universities. QANDA has over 5.7 million monthly active users in over 50 countries. The app currently offers 7 languages – Korean, English, Spanish, Japanese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai.

SOURCE Mathpresso

