AI use by nonprofits a topic at Ventura gathering

Author Beth Kanter discusses artificial intelligence with Geoff Green, CEO of CalNonprofits, during a Center for Nonprofit Leadership presentation Ventura Tuesday.

Beth Kanter says robots can’t take clients out to lunch.

But the author said artificial intelligence can help nonprofits in other ways — if handled wisely and ethically.

“I like to say, ‘You really need to get your hands around AI before it gets its hands around you,' ” said Kanter, who co-wrote the 2022 book, “The Smart Nonprofit: Staying Human-Centered in An Automated World,” with Allison Fine.

Kanter stressed using AI carefully during her talk Tuesday before about 200 representatives of nonprofits at the Center for Nonprofit Leadership’s annual Celebration of the Sector at the Museum of Ventura County in Ventura. The event provides an update on the center's work assisting organizations varying from the American Red Cross to food banks in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

The center is based at California Lutheran University’s satellite campus in Oxnard.

AI can cut back on time-consuming grunt work and allow nonprofits to focus on their missions, Kanter said while answering questions from Geoff Green, CEO of CalNonprofits and the event's moderator.

Kanter said AI can write thank-you notes to donors or pet profiles to help shelters find homes for animals. It's already being used to help people decide what to buy online or watch on a streaming service, she said, comparing artificial intelligence to a refrigerator humming in the background.

She said the biggest risk of AI is not having a policy on how to use it ethically. She noted the need to monitor it for racial biases. Kanter stressed artificial intelligence should not be used as a cheap replacement for staff.

“There’s always going to be a need for human intelligence and human skills," she said.

In addition to Kanter’s talk, Tuesday’s gathering included the announcement that more than $1.5 million was raised for the Center for Nonprofit Leadership.

Director Dena Jenson said the money included a $1 million grant for an endowment from the TOLD Foundation in Camarillo.

“It means sustainability. It means we’ll be able to adapt and respond as the community needs us to do,” Jenson said before Tuesday’s program.

Kate McLean, left, founder of the Center for Nonprofit Leadership, and Jane Goodall hug as Steve Goodall watches. Jane and Steve Goodall were honored Tuesday in Ventura for their efforts in the nonprofit sector.

In addition to the TOLD Foundation, four dozen Central Coast philanthropists gave to the center's Campaign for the Future.

Jenson said the center this year helped 445 nonprofits in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties with strategies for fundraising and compliance with laws.

Tuesday’s event also included center founder Kate McLean presenting the Visionary Leadership Award to Steve and Jane Goodall, a couple whose efforts for nonprofits include the Ventura-based Goodall Family Charitable Foundation.

“They didn’t think they have done enough to deserve this,” McLean told the audience. “Trust me, they have.”

Dave Mason covers East County for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at dave.mason@vcstar.com or 805-437-0232.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: AI use by nonprofits a topic at Ventura gathering