An AI-Powered ETF Failed Miserably at Beating the Market in 2018 -- Here's What You Can Learn From Its Mistakes

It turns out that even artificial intelligence can make bone-headed moves.

Financial services company EquBot used IBM Watson, perhaps the most well-known artificial intelligence (AI) system in the world, to analyze thousands of companies on a daily basis to try to pick stocks that can beat the market. The AI system's recommended stocks are included in an exchange-traded fund (ETF), the AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: AIEQ) (AIEQ).

I wrote in January 2018 about the AI-powered ETF's top five holdings. At the time, the AIEQ had underperformed the S&P 500 since the ETF began operations in mid-2017. How did the AI system's picks fare against the S&P 500 last year? Badly.

The S&P 500 index trounced the AIEQ, losing 6% compared to the ETF's 2018 loss of nearly 16%. I decided to dig into the AI ETF's stock holdings last year to try to figure out why it performed so miserably. I uncovered some important lessons that all investors can learn from the AI system's mistakes.

What I found

The holdings owned by the AIEQ are available on the ETF's website. However, you can only view the current stocks owned and not historical changes in its positions. As luck would have it, though, I had downloaded the AIEQ holdings on Jan. 16, 2018, and again on May 15, 2018. I was able to compare the detailed lists against the stocks in the AIEQ as of Jan. 2, 2009.

Back in January 2018, the ETF held positions in 70 stocks. Fast forward to January 2019 and only 16 of those original 70 stocks were still held by the AIEQ. And it's actually even worse: Two of the initial stocks were sold during the year and bought back later.

Interestingly, of the top 10 AIEQ holdings from January 2018, only two remained in the ETF's top 10 as of January 2019: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon was an especially good stock to hold onto, as it delivered a 28% gain last year. Alphabet ended 2018 with a small 1% decline, but that was much better than the S&P 500 index's performance.

But I noticed a small issue. While Amazon was still one of the AIEQ's top holdings throughout 2018 (at least based on my snapshots of the ETF's holdings), the ETF owned nearly twice as many shares in early 2018 as it did by early 2019. The AI system actually sold a big chunk of one of its biggest winners of the year. Its position in Alphabet increased, however.

Also, the AIEQ completely sold 6 of its top 10 holdings from January 2018. As it turned out, two of those six went on to outperform the S&P 500, and a third stock beat the AIEQ's performance for the year.

Big mistakes investors make

Investing legend Jack Bogle once said that investors' two greatest enemies are "expenses and emotions." I don't think the AI system that powers the AIEQ has emotions, but it appears to trade more frequently than a highly emotional human investor would. And frequent trading definitely drives expenses higher.

My Motley Fool colleague Matt Frankel was asked recently what was the worst investing mistake he'd ever made. Matt's response was that he sold a winning investment too early. That's my worst investing mistake, too. Based on what I saw from the AIEQ's dramatic changes to its portfolio, the AI system succumbed to the same mistake.