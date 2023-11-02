AI is the revenge of school science nerds against smug creatives

Still laughing for now: Are copywriters, product designers, social-media content makers, and journalists about to face the same fate as 1980s miners? - Charles Milligan

Here’s my theory on artificial intelligence: it’s the ultimate revenge of the science nerds. That’s why it is being used, first, to destroy the arts.

At school in the 1980s, when our tech overlords were growing up, there were essentially two tribes: the arty kids, who were lazy, funny, stylish and performatively rebellious; and the science kids, whose massive brains had no cultural value at all.

Correction: being clever in a maths-y way had a negative value, placing the unhappy swot for ever on the wrong side of the coolness divide.

The science kids huddled together for safety, playing D&D, growing hideous mullets as if to signal that they were excusing themselves entirely from the popularity game, and learning how to code on their newfangled personal computers.

The arty kids scoffed even harder: what kind of loser would dream of becoming a computer programmer, when you could be a novelist, an artist, an actor or a pop star? A vector for human expression, touched by the divine.

My God we were smug, those of us who could paint a pretty picture or construct a tidy sentence. Who could blame the science kids for wanting rid of us?

Yesterday, my husband (a science kid) came up with a beautifully-designed logo for a new business venture, and wrote the first page of a thrilling non-fiction book proposal. It took him fewer than 20 minutes: he just logged into Chat-GPT and gave his instructions.

Don’t kid yourself that there is something about the intangible magic of human creativity that will always triumph over robot mimicry. Phooey. Most artists aren’t actually geniuses. And even those who are usually have to earn their (meagre) crust doing some kind of commercial donkey work. Copywriting, product design, social-media content, marketing: AI can do all this brilliantly, at lightning speed, for a negligible cost. It never misses a deadline, or needs its ego stroked.

Creatives are about to become the middle-class equivalent of miners. A vast, once-profitable industry – one that supported many generations – is being extinguished. The science kids are rebuilding the world, without us in it.

Ministers have listened – ticket offices are saved

The words “public consultation” seldom inspire confidence. One suspects they are mostly used as stalling mechanisms, humouring the public while plans are quietly drawn up for the inevitable. But more than 750,000 people responded to the consultation on closing railway station ticket offices – 99 per cent of them objecting – and it worked. The Government has now ordered train operators to withdraw the proposals.

The train companies are fuming, naturally. They argue that budget cuts must be made, and it’s much more expensive to pay a human to sell train tickets than to do it all online. But an app can’t talk a blind person through the various price options, or help them to the right platform. It can’t get an elderly or disabled person safely on to their train, or make small talk with regular commuters, or keep an eye on the drunk teenagers staggering too close to the yellow line.

These are not luxury add-ons. The railways are a public service, and the public includes people who are blind, elderly, wheelchair-users, or just a bit nervous about waiting alone on a platform. Rail operators pay lip-service to the principles of accessibility and equality. But only a real live human can make a station accessible, and safe, for all.

