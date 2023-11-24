AI to revolutionize how students learn and teachers teach

Nashville, TENN. (WKRN) — Experts on artificial intelligence say it’s not a revolution that’s coming, because it’s already here. And it’s about to make sweeping changes to education.

Tennessee State University is leading the charge when it comes to artificial intelligence in the classroom.

“This is an education tool that is transforming teaching, learning and researching,” said Dr. Robbie Melton.

Dr. Robbie Melton is vice president of Academic Affairs and Technology Innovations. She’s a part of TSU’s Smart Center, which educates teachers, students and the community about emerging technology. If there’s a fear about AI and education, she’s heard it already.

“The fear of the, ‘o my gosh. This tool will write a dissertation, a book report, a grant, a business plan,'” said Dr. Melton.

But Dr. Melton said she’s here to squash those fears, and explain the potential. Take a lesson plan, which is typically a very time consuming job for a teacher – but not with AI.

“It’s how you prompt AI. So, you might have a student with a reading disability in the 3rd grade and let’s say it’s regarding sight words. You talk to AI and say, ‘make me a lesson plan.’ How do you want that lesson plan? What are the outcomes? AI will bring you that in a template. Again, that teacher must go in and modifty it, review it.”

So if AI can write a lesson plan for a teacher, can it also write a research paper for a student?

“And before you say it – what about cheating? I’m here to share that this tool, and I emphasize tool, allows students to do more work. They have to verify the information, they have to personalize it, they have to defend this information. So those old days of just going on the internet and just bringing what’s on it – No.”

We had Melton show first-hand how AI can do a school project many of us have been assigned: Research the history of Thanksgiving.

“I would like a book report regarding the history of Thanksgiving,” said Melton, talking into an AI program on her laptop.

“Here’s an AI that will create your powerpoint within seconds,” said Melton. “Writing papers the old way, again, that’s over.”

“People are now waking up to what it can do,” said Melton. “Here’s your presentation. Remember, we just put in the history of Thanskgiving. Here’s the full presentation already formatted.”

Still, even with all the optimism, Melton admits this technology needs guardrails so children aren’t exposed to inappropriate content or spend too much time with AI.

“Young children, pre-schoolers, should not be on their mobile devices and their computers, and their AI, because you’re going to have AI toys coming out for Christmas. Again, you have to limit that.”

“But you have to have a watchdog, a safeguard. And that’s part of making sure we use it for good use.”

Melton says that fear is dominating the AI conversation right now, which is common for every technological change, but it doesn’t have to. Humans will still be critical in a world of AI.

“We had the internet and remember, O my god! That was a revolution in teaching.

“Let’s say I asked AI to create a recipe with various ingredients. It will do that in seconds. But, now, what do you do with that recipe? You have to get up and you have to cook. And once you make that, AI is not going to say, ‘Wow, that’s great, or that felt great, or that’s delicious. No. That’s the part where it’s just bringing knowledge together, but you have to do something with that knowledge.”

