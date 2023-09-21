AI risks destabilising world, deputy PM to tell UN

Chris Vallance - Technology reporter, BBC News
·3 min read
0
Deputy PM Oliver Dowden
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden

Artificial intelligence could destabilise the world order unless governments act, the deputy prime minister is to warn.

Oliver Dowden will tell the UN the pace of development risks outstripping governments' ability to make it safe.

The UK will host a global summit to discuss AI regulation, in November.

There are fears without rules AI could eventually destroy jobs, supercharge misinformation or entrench discrimination.

'Falling behind'

"The starting gun has been fired on a globally competitive race in which individual companies as well as countries will strive to push the boundaries as far and fast as possible," Mr Dowden will tell the United Nations general assembly in New York.

"At the moment, global regulation is falling behind current advances."

In the past, governments have created regulations in response to technological developments - but now, rules must be made in parallel with the development of AI.

AI companies should not "mark their own homework, just as governments and citizens must have confidence that risks are properly mitigated".

And only action by nation states can reassure the public the most significant national-security concerns have been allayed.

Mr Dowden will also warn, however, against becoming "trapped in debates about whether it is a tool for good or a tool for ill - it will be a tool for both".

'Looking ahead'

Many experts have been surprised by the rapid increase in the capabilities of some AI systems. "We've seen horizons compress," Prof Andrew Rogoyski, of the University of Surrey, told BBC News.

But Faculty.ai boss Marc Warner said it was important to distinguish between narrow AI designed to fulfil a specific task such as looking for signs of cancer in radiology scans and general artificial intelligence.

"These are powerful algorithms that have emergent properties that, at the moment, we can't... always predict when they're about to develop," he said.

"And while I personally am not super-worried about the current generation of technologies, I think it's only sensible that government should start looking ahead to more and more powerful versions and what might be done about it.

"I've been following the field of AI safety now for 10 or 15 years - and two to three years ago nobody cared about this conversation.

"And so for me, even starting an international conversation, a serious international conversation about AI safety, is a success in itself."

Other leading AI companies agree there is a need for regulation. Following a recent closed-door meeting of technology bosses, in Washington, Elon Musk said there was an "overwhelming consensus" for it.

But Yasmin Afina, of the Chatham House international-affairs think tank, said reaching a quick international agreement would be difficult.

Compared with nuclear weapons, about which "it took so many years for people to agree on something", she said, "AI is so complex, so different as a technology, I don't think that it will be easy to negotiate something that people will agree on."

Smaller countries, marginalised communities and people belonging to ethnic minorities also needed to have meaningful input. "As long as they're not at the table and [don't] actually have a voice, they will just be left out," Ms Afina said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants the UK to take the lead. But last month, the Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee warned without the rapid introduction of a law, the European Union's AI Act could become a global standard, displacing UK efforts.

Mr Warner, previously a member of the now defunct AI council which advised government, said the UK could potentially take a lead in technology to make AI safe, if was prepared to invest.

"That feels like a very practical middle path," he said, "because there isn't actually that much money going into that at the moment."

Recommended Stories

  • UK gov't urged against delay in setting AI rulebook as MPs warn policymakers aren't keeping up

    A U.K. parliamentary committee that's investigating the opportunities and challenges unfolding around artificial intelligence has urged the government to reconsider its decision not to introduce legislation to regulate the technology in the short term -- calling for an AI bill to be a priority for ministers. The government should be moving with "greater urgency" when it comes to legislating to set rules for AI governance if ministers' ambitions to make the U.K. an AI safety hub are to be realized, committee chair, Greg Clark, writes in a statement today accompanying publication of an interim report which warns the approach it has adopted so far "is already risking falling behind the pace of development of AI". "Our view is that this would help, not hinder, the prime minister’s ambition to position the UK as an AI governance leader," the report continues.

  • YouTube’s upcoming AI-powered creator tools include a generative green screen

    YouTube announced upcoming AI-based features today, including a generative green screen tool for Shorts.

  • Salesforce to acquire Airkit.ai, a low-code platform for building AI customer service agents

    Salesforce has announced plans to acquire Airkit.ai, a low-code platform that helps e-commerce companies build AI-powered customer service agents. Founded in 2017, Redwood City, California-based Airkit was created by Adam Evans and Stephen Ehikian, who sold a previous big data startup called RelateIQ to Salesforce for $390 million in 2014. In its original guise, Airkit was a self-serve customer engagement platform that allowed businesses to integrate data silos and help with use cases such as onboarding new users.

  • YouTube to add AI creator tools to find music for videos, add dubs

    YouTube is expanding its Creator Music feature, announced last year, with new AI features in addition to the launch of an AI-dubbing tool. Now, they'll be able to leverage AI tools to make finding music easier. Starting early next year, YouTube will launch a new feature that will work like a music concierge by just typing in a description of the video.

  • Artifact co-founder Kevin Systrom doesn't believe in AI doomerism

    The Instagram co-founder, speaking onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, said it's good that people are questioning the potential impacts of AI but feels it's more likely that people will become "super-powered" because of these technologies. The app uses AI to do a number of things, including summarizing news articles, rewriting clickbait headlines in more factual ways, and personalizing the news selection that's presented to its end users.

  • Kindo aims to take the security stress out of AI workflows

    Ron Williams, co-founder and CEO of Kindo, knows a thing or two about cybersecurity, having previously led security teams at League of Legends developer Riot Games, shared scooter startup Bird and Alphabet-backed Clover Health. While there's no shortage of AI startups, Kindo claims to be doing things differently. “We saw that a big AI wave was ready to come,” Williams told TechCrunch.

  • Anthropic's Dario Amodei on AI's limits: 'I'm not sure there are any'

    As Anthropic takes on OpenAI and other challengers in the growing artificial intelligence industry, there is also an existential question looming: Can large language models and the systems they enable continue growing in size and capability? CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei has a simple answer: yes. Speaking onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt, Amodei explained that he doesn't see any barriers on the horizon for his company's key technology.

  • Everything Microsoft announced at its Surface and AI event

    Copilot AI was Microsoft's main focus during its fall event, but the company had two new consumer laptops to show off as well.

  • YouTube Shorts to gain a generative AI feature called Dream Screen

    YouTube today announced a new feature coming to its short-form video platform Shorts that will allow users to leverage AI tools to create videos. The feature, called Dream Screen, will allow users to create an AI-generated video or image background just by typing in what you want to see. For example, explained YouTube CEO Neal Mohan at the company's live event "Made on YouTube" this morning, you could type in something as crazy as "a panda drinking coffee," and then the video image appears on the screen.

  • Here’s the crypto news you missed at Disrupt 2023

    This week I’ve been in San Francisco for TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. It's been a three-day journey jam-packed with panels, booths and conversations around tech, AI, space, security and, of course, crypto. During the event, 20 startups pitched their companies live as part of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2023.

  • What we learned from Microsoft's big Xbox leak

    As Microsoft marches toward a new deadline for its planned acquisition of Activision, the company stumbled into an unexpected setback of its own making. This week, a trove of documents surfaced through Microsoft's battle with the FTC surfaced corporate insights and trade secrets about its Xbox business that the company obviously intended to keep under wraps. The files were part of a deposition added to an online portal hosted by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and have since been pulled offline.

  • Windows' Copilot AI starts rolling out September 26

    Microsoft is bringing its Copilot AI to, well, pretty much everywhere within the MS product ecosystem. Sure hope you're ready.

  • This outrageous Amazon cheese board is the best way to be a fancy host on a gremlin budget — and it's also on sale

    It's a universal truth that cheese is the best way to fool people into thinking you actually have your life together.

  • How a Sikh leader's murder sparked a diplomatic fallout between Canada and India

    On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of orchestrating the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Trudeau told lawmakers that Canadian intelligence had gathered “credible” evidence of links between the Indian government and the assassination of the prominent Sikh leader.

  • Travis Kelce indicates Taylor Swift rumors are about as one-sided as you'd expect

    "I threw the ball in her court."

  • eStreamly blends physical, digital shopping with the video as the star

    Livestream shopping isn’t as popular in the United States as it is in other parts of the world — yet. The company initially launched in 2021 and has since raised $450,000 from individual investors. Co-founders Nicolas Bailliache and Smitha Kommareddi met each other at a blockchain hackathon in 2018.

  • Microsoft Surface and AI liveblog: Updates on the Surface Laptop Studio 2, Laptop Go 3 and Windows

    Today, Microsoft has even more AI news to drop alongside its annual refresh of Surface PCs.

  • TikToker claims popular $1300 bottega earrings are made with less gold than $10 Amazon dupes – an expert weighs in

    A jeweler on TikTok exposed how much gold is actually in designer earrings. The post TikToker claims popular $1300 bottega earrings are made with less gold than $10 Amazon dupes – an expert weighs in appeared first on In The Know.

  • The Surface Laptop Go 3 starts at $799 and arrives on October 3

    Microsoft has revealed the Surface Laptop Go 3. It says the $799 system will run for up to 15 hours on a single charge and that it's 88 percent faster than the original model.

  • Don’t want that commuter stipend? Bundl enables employees to choose their own company benefits

    Ten years ago, Brad Brochocki was working for a solar startup in Denver. “I was in my young 20s at the time and equity wasn't something that really incentivized me at all,” CEO Brochocki told TechCrunch. It wasn’t just fellow employees and friends that were thinking the same thing.