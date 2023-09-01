AI talent is in high demand even at non-tech companies. And jobs are paying way over six figures — up to $300,000.

Sindhu Sundar
·5 min read
3
A woman helps a man use a computer.
Even non-tech companies are looking to hire people with AI talent — and they're listing jobs with salaries over six figures.Getty Images

  • Companies across industries are hiring talent to help them develop and use generative AI.

  • The law firm Husch Blackwell and insurer Travelers are among those seeking AI skills.

  • Listings for such roles tend to offer above $100,000 in base salary and go as high as $300,000.

AI developers, engineers, and consultants are seeing lots of new job opportunities with companies far outside the traditional tech world looking to put generative artificial intelligence to work.

Listings at non-tech firms showed a wide range of salaries — often exceeding well over $100,000 in base pay. One for a machine learning researcher role at the trading firm Jane Street indicated a salary range of $250,000 to $300,000. A representative for Jane Street declined to comment.

Companies are on the hunt for candidates whose knowledge of AI can help them use their in-house data more extensively — for instance, by making better predictions and decisions, said Aaron Sines, a director at the Austin-based tech recruiting company Razoroo. One agriculture client is looking to potentially use AI to help estimate crop yields, he said.

"The demand for professionals with knowledge in AI research, machine learning, deep learning — it truly outpaces the available supply of candidates," Sines said.

That means the salaries companies are offering to lure people with this type of experience can quickly rise beyond six figures: The base salary ranges for AI researcher roles, even at non-tech companies, can range from $150,000 to $250,000, Sines said.

A screenshot from Casetext's website
Casetext, which Husch Blackwell is using, offers AI research tools for lawyers.Casetext.

"There's certainly a scarcity, I think, and our clients are acutely aware of that, which inherently is driving upward pressure on compensation." he said.

The insurance company Travelers had listed a data engineer role that sought AI expertise, with a potential base pay of $113,900 to $188,000. The company's CEO Alan Schnitzer affirmed the company's push into AI on an earnings call this month, saying that "we have a very significant number of our employees engaged on the objective of making sure that we're leading when it comes to AI."

The exercise bike company Peloton Interactive posted a role for a machine learning engineer, with a salary range of $171,600 to $223,000 listed on LinkedIn. The yoga apparel company Alo listed a senior data engineer role that involves working on AI issues, that would offer base pay between $160,000 to $220,000, according to the listing.

And AI-related roles don't always require engineering or coding skills.

The law firm Husch Blackwell is hiring an "AI solutions strategist" who would help its lawyers learn to efficiently use AI tools like Casetext's CoCounsel, which uses OpenAI's GPT-4 model. (That's the same model that, in a test, passed the bar exam for lawyers.)

CoCounsel is meant to help lawyers speed up tasks like looking over contract terms, and gathering material for legal filings, according to Casetext's website.

A picture of Husch Blackwell's office in Kansas City, Missouri.
A picture of Husch Blackwell's office in Kansas City, Missouri.

The law firm Husch Blackwell has built a data science team, and is hiring an AI solutions strategist.Husch Blackwell.

"Investing in AI talent and resources ensures they can take advantage of the latest advances in legal technology," Valerie McConnell, a VP of customer success at Casetext, told Insider in a statement, referring to its law firm clients. "CoCounsel allows law firms to deliver better results for their clients, but the technology is only enhanced by the user being well-educated on the product and its abilities."

For its AI role, Husch Blackwell has looked for trained lawyers who understand AI and large language models, and ideally also have some business consulting experience, said Blake Rooney, chief information officer at Husch Blackwell.

A listing for the role on LinkedIn provides multiple salary ranges depending on the location of candidates, going up to $164,000 for those in New York state. Employees can work at one of the firm's offices or remotely, or have a hybrid arrangement, according to the firm. It's also a bonus-eligible role, the firm said.

The position has already drawn "several hundred" responses, and the company is planning to finalize a hire soon, Rooney said. The firm also plans on bringing on more such AI strategists if the hire is successful, he said.

The ideal candidate should have "the ability to understand a business problem or a technical problem and help engineer a solution," Rooney said.

A screenshot of Husch Blackwell's listing.
The law firm Husch Blackwell has been looking to hire an AI solutions strategist as it expands its use of AI.Screenshot from LinkedIn listing.

It's a staffing approach that also shows a strategy where non-tech companies like Husch Blackwell are doing two things to boost their use of AI — licensing commercially available AI technology like CoCounsel, and also trying to develop their own proprietary tools in some cases.

The law firm already built a data science team over the past three years, and automated some routine tasks. For instance, the firm leaned on OpenAI's technology to help speed up writing the bios of some 112 summer interns it brought on this year.

The task, which was traditionally done by members of its client development team, was now done by an AI-driven automation process where interns would simply answer a set of questions, and their responses would help generate their bios, Rooney said.

For professional services firms, it's also about keeping up with clients who are themselves embracing AI.

"So we want to we want to be on the forefront of using the technology," Rooney said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • US Copyright Office opens public comments on AI and content ownership

    The US Copyright Office (USCO) wants your thoughts on generative AI and who can theoretically be declared to own its outputs. The technology has increasingly commanded the legal system’s attention, and as such office began seeking public comments on Wednesday about some of AI’s thorniest issues (via Ars Technica). These include questions about companies training AI models on copyrighted works, the copyright eligibility of AI-generated content (along with liability for infringing on it) and how to handle machine-made outputs mimicking human artists’ work.

  • Google's AI-powered search expands outside US to India and Japan

    Google is bringing its generative AI search experience to the first countries outside the U.S., the company announced today, starting with expansions in India and Japan. The new AI-powered search feature, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), will become available through Google's Search Labs in those markets, and will introduce a new feature aimed at making it easier to find information in its AI-powered overviews. First announced at this year's Google I/O Developer conference in May, SGE introduces a conversational mode to Google Search where you can ask Google questions about a topic and then have it return answers, similar to an AI chatbot.

  • Baidu opens up its ERNIE generative AI to the public

    Baidu has made ERNIE Bot, its generative AI product and large language model, generally available to the public through various app stores and its website. The company also plans to release a string of AI apps it says will allow folks "to fully experience the four core abilities of generative AI: understanding, generation, reasoning, and memory."

  • Google is bringing generative AI to its security tooling

    Today at Google Cloud Next, the company announced several new generative AI enhancements to its security product line in an effort to make it easier to find information from a massive amount of security data by simply asking questions in plain language. Steph Hay, head of UX for cloud security at Google, says that these new capabilities are designed to do more with less. “We're really trying to supercharge security with generative AI to mitigate threats, and in particular prevent downstream impacts that our practitioners face today, to reduce the toil that the security teams deal with having to manage a growing attack surface, and really bridge the cyber talent gap,” Hay said at a press event last week.

  • Snapchat's new 'Dreams' feature uses generative AI to remix users' selfies

    Snapchat has added a new generative AI feature to its app, called “Dreams.”

  • Google upgrades Vertex AI to keep pace with the generative AI boom

    Meanwhile, a third of organizations are using generative AI "regularly" in at least one business function, a McKinsey report shows. Given the massive (and apparently growing) addressable market, it comes as no surprise that Google Cloud is pushing hard -- very hard -- to stay abreast. During its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced updates to Vertex AI, its cloud-based platform that provides workflows for building, training and deploying machine learning models.

  • 52% of Americans say they’re concerned about growing use of AI: Pew

    52% of respondents to a Pew Research Center poll said they were more concerned than excited about AI.

  • Hitting the Books: Why AI needs regulation and how we can do it

    AI is one genie we're never getting back in its bottle so we'd better start working on regulating it, argues Tom Kemp, in his new book, Containing Big Tech

  • Nvidia's Q2 earnings prove it's the big winner in the generative AI boom

    Nvidia's second-quarter earnings, which were reported Wednesday after markets closed, prove there is money to be made — and lots of it — selling the picks and shovels of the generative AI boom. Nvidia has become the main supplier of the generative AI industry. The company's A100 and H100 AI chips are used to build and run AI applications, notably OpenAI's ChatGPT.

  • Snapchat is expanding further into generative AI with 'Dreams'

    Snapchat is preparing to further expand into generative AI features, after earlier launching its AI-powered chatbot My AI, which can now respond with a Snap back, not just text. With the company's forthcoming generative AI feature called "Dreams," Snap will again experiment with AI images -- but soon, those images may contain you and your friends in imaginative backgrounds. The company has been developing features that allow Snapchat users to take or upload selfies that will allow the app to generate new pictures of you in scenarios you imagine, according to findings from app researcher and developer Steve Moser.

  • Google's latest AI trick is summarizing long web pages

    Google's "SGE while browsing" can quickly generate the most salient points of long-form content found on the web.

  • 'Magnificent Seven' investing playbook: Meta stock's path to $350 probably runs through AI

    Meta is an ad company that's uniquely positioned to benefit from AI.

  • An AI pilot has beaten three champion drone racers at their own game

    researchers at the University of Zurich in partnership with Intel, pitted their "Swift" AI piloting system against a trio of world champion drone racers — none of whom could best its top time.

  • Martian Lawyers Club raises $2.2M for AI-based game personalization tech

    The Martian Lawyers Club (MLC) wants to take game personalization to the next level with the help of generative AI. While there are plenty of companies that focus on using AI to generate game assets, MLC is taking a decidedly different approach by focusing less on content and more on the systems that form the core of a game. The company today announced that it has raised a $2.2 million pre-seed round led by Fly Ventures, with participation from System.One and Amar Shah, the co-founder of Wayve and Charm Therapeutics, as well as Dhyan Ventures.

  • Amazon inks logistics deal with India’s post and railway services, announces generative AI for SMBs

    Amazon's march to the Indian market is taking to the rails and the mail. The e-commerce giant today announced new deals with India Post and Indian Railways to boost delivery for small businesses. At its SMB event Amazon Smbhav in New Delhi on Thursday, Amazon also unveiled new efforts to target D2C brands and showcased a new generative AI "assistant" -- designed to help SMBs use Amazon.

  • Disney pulls ESPN from Spectrum on 1st day of college football Week 1

    Spectrum subscribers tuning in for Florida-Utah got something else.

  • UK gov't urged against delay in setting AI rulebook as MPs warn policymakers aren't keeping up

    A U.K. parliamentary committee that's investigating the opportunities and challenges unfolding around artificial intelligence has urged the government to reconsider its decision not to introduce legislation to regulate the technology in the short term -- calling for an AI bill to be a priority for ministers. The government should be moving with "greater urgency" when it comes to legislating to set rules for AI governance if ministers' ambitions to make the U.K. an AI safety hub are to be realized, committee chair, Greg Clark, writes in a statement today accompanying publication of an interim report which warns the approach it has adopted so far "is already risking falling behind the pace of development of AI". "Our view is that this would help, not hinder, the prime minister’s ambition to position the UK as an AI governance leader," the report continues.

  • Why Salesforce's megadeals still matter after earnings

    Yahoo Finance spoke with the CEOs of Slack, MuleSoft, and Tableau to find out if Salesforce's multibillion-dollar deals still make sense.

  • OpenAI angles to put ChatGPT in classrooms with special tutor prompts

    OpenAI wants its conversational AI agent ChatGPT everywhere, and that includes classrooms — despite the immense potential for misuse and confusion there. Taking the bull by the horns, the company has proposed a few ways for teachers to put the system to use... outside its usual role as "research assistant" for procrastinating students.

  • Google is pushing its AI-powered search on India and Japan next

    Google announced Wednesday that its Ai-empowered SGE program is expanding into both the Japanese and Indian marketplaces.