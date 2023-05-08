New AI technology comes to Tampa General Hospital
May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital just introduced a new device to help victims get back on their feet and at the center of it all is artificial intelligence. Shannon Watkins was loving her visit to Florida this past March, when all of a sudden, her life was turned upside down after suffering a stroke. “Before, I used to do everything myself, be independent, everything like that, but now, it’s hard,” said Watkins.