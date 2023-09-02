AI Trump rap tops iTunes; creator says it's not political

A song that features an artificial intelligence version of former President Donald Trump has made it to #2 on Apple's iTunes charts. The song has racked up millions off views since being released one week ago, buoyed in virality by endorsements from a few prominent right-wing influencers. However, the creator of the song says it was never intended to be a political statement. KTLA's Andy Riesmeyer reports. Live, local news from L.A.'s Very Own, KTLA 5

View comments