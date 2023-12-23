AI used to fool man now convicted of being child predator, Yolo County officials say

A Yolo County jury convicted a 45-year-old man of trying to meet a minor for sex. Jayson Proctor, an unhoused person from Sacramento, was convicted on Thursday of one count of communicating with a minor with the intent to commit an illegal sex act and one count of arranging a meeting with a minor to engage in lewd and lascivious behavior, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office said. This all started when Proctor contacted a decoy account made by the online organization “People v. Preds,” the Yolo County DA’s office said. The person behind the account had set up a fake profile that posed as the boy and documented conversations where Proctor detailed sex acts he wanted to perform.

View comments