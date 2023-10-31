What is AI, how does it work and what can it be used for?

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is developing at high speed, transforming many aspects of modern life.

However, some experts fear it could be used for malicious purposes.

The UK is hosting a global meeting of world leaders and tech bosses including Elon Musk to discuss how highly advanced AIs can be used safely.

What is AI and how does it work?

AI allows computers to learn and solve problems almost like a person.

AI systems are trained on huge amounts of information and learn to identify the patterns in it, in order carry out tasks such as having human-like conversation, or predicting a product an online shopper might buy.

The technology is behind the voice-controlled virtual assistants Siri and Alexa, and helps Facebook and X - formerly known as Twitter- decide which social media posts to show users.

AI lets Amazon analyse customers' buying habits to recommend future purchases - and the firm also uses the technology to crack down on fake reviews.

What are AI programs like ChatGPT and DALL-E?

ChatGPT and DALL-E are examples of what is called "generative" AI.

These programs learn from vast quantities of data, such as online text and images, to generate new content which feels like it has been made by a human.

So-called "chatbots" - like ChatGPT - can have text conversations.

Other AI programs like DALL-E can create images from simple text instructions.

Generative AIs can also make videos and even produce music in the style of famous musicians.

But these programs sometimes generate inaccurate answers and images, and can reproduce the bias contained in their source material, such as sexism or racism.

Many artists, writers and performers have warned that such AIs allow others to exploit and imitate their work without payment.

Why do critics fear AI could be dangerous?

Many experts are surprised by how quickly AI has developed, and fear its rapid growth could be dangerous. Some have even said AI research should be halted.

Earlier in October, the UK government published a report which said AI might soon assist hackers to launch cyberattacks or help terrorists plan chemical attacks.

Some experts even worry that in the future, super-intelligent AIs could make humans extinct. In May, the US-based Center for AI Safety's warning about this threat was backed by dozens of leading tech specialists.

Similar fears are shared by two of the three scientists known as the godfathers of AI for their pioneering research, Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio.

But the other - Yann LeCun - dismissed the idea that a super-smart AI might take over the world as "preposterously ridiculous".

US comedian Sarah Silverman is unhappy about her writing allegedly being used to train AIs

In June, the EU's tech chief Margrethe Vestager told the BBC that AI's potential to amplify bias or discrimination was a more pressing concern than futuristic fears about an AI takeover.

In particular, she worries about the role AI could play in making decisions that affect people's livelihoods such as loan applications.

Others criticise AI's environmental impact.

Powerful AI systems use a lot of electricity: by 2027,one researcher suggests that collectively, they could consume each year as much as a small country like the Netherlands.

What rules are in place at the moment about AI?

In the EU, the Artificial Intelligence Act, when it becomes law, will impose strict controls on high risk systems.

US President Joe Biden has also announced measures to deal with a range of problems that AI might cause. He vowed to "harness the power of AI while keeping Americans safe".

The UK government has previously ruled out setting up a dedicated AI watchdog.

But Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants the UK to be a leader in AI safety, and has organised a global summit at Bletchley Park where firms and governments will discuss possible regulation for the most powerful systems.

Which jobs are at risk because of AI?

A report by investment bank Goldman Sachs suggested that AI could replace the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs across the globe.

It concluded many administrative, legal, architecture, and management roles could be affected.

But it also said AI could boost the global economy by 7%.

The tech has already been used to help doctors spot breast cancers, and to develop new antibiotics.