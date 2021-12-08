AI video avatar platform Synthesia raises $50 million in venture capital

Jane Lanhee Lee
·1 min read

By Jane Lanhee Lee

(Reuters) - Synthesia, a London-based artificial intelligence startup that creates video avatars of real people, said on Wednesday it raised $50 million from Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins and GV, formerly known as Google Ventures, and other investors.

An increasing number of startups are creating such synthetic media and as they become more lifelike, funding is following.

For the announcement of the funding, Synthesia created a video on its platform that incorporates the technology.

The funding will be used to accelerate the company’s growth and improve the technology, Synthesia said in a statement.

While there are concerns that such technology could be used for creating deep fakes, Victor Riparbelli, co-founder and CEO of Synthesia, said its avatars are mostly used for corporate videos. Accounting and consulting firm EY's partners use their avatars for client communications and internal training. Riparbelli said Synthesia only creates avatars of people who have consented, he said.

Riparbelli declined to disclose revenue or the company's valuation, but said Synthesia was growing "exponentially."

"In 10, 15 years, the vision here is that you can create a Hollywood film on your laptop without the need for anything else than your imagination," Riparbelli told Reuters.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the huge free cash flow — with inflation at a 31-year high, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Goldman Sachs Has Bad News for Investors Rushing to Buy the Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is issuing words of caution for dip buyers plunging back into stocks: The December volatility breakout has room to run -- and risk gauges aren’t yet flashing buy signals.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New

  • People are laughing at Trump’s new company

    Real money is at stake, but you wouldn't know it from a shoddy "investor presentation" for Trump Media & Technology Group.

  • Why Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, and Canopy Growth Are Glowing Green

    Analysts at investment bank Wells Fargo initiated coverage across the sector, warning of overvaluation among marijuana companies and suggesting investors turn their attention to hydroponics suppliers instead -- but marijuana stocks leapt higher anyway. As of 12:35 p.m. ET, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are gaining 4.6%, and both Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) are up 7.1% each. The focus of Wells Fargo's ire this morning is the last company on that list -- Canopy Growth.

  • Pemex Refinery Deal May Cost $1 Billion More Than Announced

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos could end up spending about $1.6 billion to take over Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Deer Park refinery, more than twice the price announced in May, even as its finances are so dismal the government is injecting billions of dollars into the state oil producer. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created Equ

  • These 5G Stocks Can Crush the Market in 2022, and They're Cheap Right Now

    The fifth-generation (5G) wireless market has been a happy hunting ground for investors in 2021, as evident from the 18%-plus gains scored by the Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF that invests in stocks of companies involved in the rollout of 5G infrastructure and services. The New Year could turn out to be another solid one for 5G stocks as spending on 5G wireless infrastructure is expected to rise in 2022, while the number of 5G-enabled smartphones is also expected to jump higher. According to Gartner, 5G wireless network infrastructure spending could increase to $23.2 billion next year from 2021's estimate of $19.1 billion.

  • JPMorgan’s 3 Stock Picks With Over 45% Upside Potential

    After the turmoil of the past two years, it’s time to take stock of the state of the markets, of national economies, of the corona pandemic, and of what it all means for investors. It’s a lot to bite off, but banking giant JPMorgan, in a new report, tackles just these issues. It’s far more than we can take on here in detail, but we can look at a summary of important points. For starters, the corona crisis has proven itself highly unpredictable, but investors are used to it now. Current indicatio

  • Gundlach Sees ‘Rough Waters’ for Market as Fed Pursues Taper

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Gundlach sees “rough waters” ahead for financial markets as the Federal Reserve is poised to accelerate the end of quantitative easing and then turn toward raising interest rates. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate

  • EV automaker Lucid Group under investigation by SEC

    Lucid Group has been subpoenaed by securities regulators investigating the electric automaker's merger that enabled it to become a publicly traded company. Lucid said in a regulatory filing Monday morning that the Securities and Exchange Commission requested certain documents related to its investigation. "Although there is no assurance as to the scope or outcome of this matter, the investigation appears to concern the business combination between the Company (f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. IV) and Atieva, Inc. and certain projections and statements," Lucid's regulatory filing says.

  • 8 Beaten-Down Pharmaceutical Stocks That Could Skyrocket In 2022

    The market's "man with a hammer" attitude toward pharmaceutical stocks has arguably created some truly compelling buying opportunities for patient investors, however. Here is a brief overview of eight pharmaceutical stocks (listed alphabetically) that have fallen way too far this year, making them top buys leading into 2022. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP), a cellular immunotherapy company, has so far lost 47.4% of its value relative to its 52-week high in 2021.

  • How to Avoid Medicaid 5-year Lookback Penalties

    Medicaid is one of the government safety nets that helps seniors pay for their care. Long-term care is a necessity for many seniors as they age and can be very expensive. Medicaid helps to pay for long-term care, but it … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Medicaid 5-year Lookback Penalties appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Trump SPAC stock falls on news of SEC probe

    Digital World Acquisition’s shares fell in trading following the news, dropping by more than 8% before bouncing back up.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Steals Right Now

    Upstart and SEMrush have fallen about 47% and 28%, respectively, yet both companies have been executing and showed strength in their third-quarter reports. Upstart is bringing optimal credit to a segment of people that might have never received it before. The company partners with banks to determine credit worthiness in what some consider a radical way.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Investors have increasingly focused on metaverse stocks, given the increased attention on the virtual reality (VR) sector. Much of that focus has gone to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the parent company of Facebook, which changed its name to help capitalize on this market. Other investors may devote attention to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), as its chips will likely power many metaverse applications.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 7th

    APTS, CC, BX, and FNF made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on December 7, 2021.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling AT&T Inc. (T)

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]

  • Intel Jumps, but This EV Stock Is Really on the Comeback Trail

    Investors have been in a better mood this week, and the action on Wall Street Tuesday morning confirmed a sense of renewed optimism about the global economy and the stock market. As of 8:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 285 points to 16,127, seeking to play catch-up after lagging larger gains from other major market benchmarks in Monday's rally. Helping to bolster the Nasdaq's fortunes early Tuesday was a big rise in some of the largest tech stocks in the market, led this time by Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

  • Palantir's Q3 Earnings Highlight an Exciting Road Ahead

    After nearly two decades as a private company, Palantir's latest earnings highlight what it's been up to and where it's going.

  • Apple poised to become first $3 trillion company

    Apple is poised to become the world’s first $3 trillion (£2.3 trillion) company as it emerged that a secret deal with China had helped fuel the iPhone maker’s growth in recent years.

  • Semiconductor stocks, led by Nvidia, were on fire Tuesday. Here’s the breakdown

    Chipmakers paced the broader market, with all members of the PHLX Semiconductor Index posting gains.