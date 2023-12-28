AI In The Workplace
Microsoft is repositioning itself as an AI-focused company, but it's still unclear if that will actually make its products better.
Apple has reportedly started negotiating with major publishers and news organizations to ask for permission to use their content to train the generative AI system it's developing.
These are some of the biggest tech stories that you'll be talking about in 2024.
2024, however, will be the year when the hype runs full-steam into reality as people reckon with the capabilities and limitations of AI at large. After the leadership shake-up in November, OpenAI is going to be a changed company — perhaps not outwardly, but the trickle-down effect of Sam Altman being more fully in charge will be felt at every level.
A European Union plan to support homegrown AI startups by providing them with access to processing power for model training on the bloc's supercomputers, which was announced back in September and kicked off last month, has seen France's Mistral AI participate in an early pilot phase, according to an update from the EU. "One of the things that we have seen is the need, not only to provide access but, to provide facility -- especially skills, knowledge and experience that we have in the hosting centres -- on how this access can be not only facilitated but to develop training algorithms that are using the best of the architecture and the computing power that is available right now in each supercomputing center and in our machines," said an EU official speaking during a press briefing today.
TomTom is releasing a generative AI platform for automobiles which was developed with the help of Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service. You’ll be able to navigate, set up infotainment and a whole lot more just by conversing with the bot.
To hear the hype from vendors, you would think that enterprise buyers are all in when it comes to generative AI. Throughout this year, as vendors feverishly announced new generative AI-fueled products, CIOs took note. The big exception is when technology enables companies to operate more efficiently, and do more with less.
Many companies already use generative AI tools, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which can help improve workers' performance by as much as 40% compared with workers who don't use it. An Australia-based startup, Relevance AI, wants to help companies of all sizes build custom AI agents for any use case or function to maximize productivity with its SaaS-based low-code platform. "Our mission is to enable teams only to be limited by their ideas, not their size -- from the seasoned industry player to the ambitious newcomer," co-founder of Relevance AI Daniel Vassilev said.
The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are about to get some powerful upgrades thanks to improvements to the social network’s AI assistant.
Music-creation software company Output just launched an AI tool that generates sample packs based on text prompts. These packs are not sourced from other musicians but from the company’s in-house library.
Alongside other AI updates announced today, Meta AI, the company's generative AI experience, is gaining new capabilities starting today, including the ability to create new AI images when prompted as well as support for Reels, among other things. The former, a feature called "reimagine," allows users in group chats to have more fun by recreating AI images with prompts, while the latter can turn to Reels as a resource as needed. To use reimagine in a group chat, a user would first generate an AI image with a prompt using Meta AI, the company's virtual assistant that can answer questions or generate images.
French startup Mistral AI has officially closed its much anticipated Series A funding round. Mistral AI is also opening up its commercial platform today. As a reminder, Mistral AI raised a $112 million seed round less than six months ago to set up a European rival to OpenAI.
Generative AI is attracting a significant level of investment, including in the gaming space. Titan AI, a new mobile games studio, raised more than $500,000 in pre-seed funding led by Berkeley SkyDeck. Titan AI joins several other generative AI gaming startups that aim to reduce the cost and speed of creating 2D and 3D content for games.
Microsoft's Seeing AI app, which is designed to help blind and low-vision folks understand more of the world around them. is finally available on Android.
NASA, Intel, Yale University and more are involved.
Meta has launched a standalone version of its image generator as it tests dozens of new generative AI features across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The image generator, called Imagine, was first previewed at the company’s Connect event in November and has been available as part of Meta’s AI chatbot.
IBM and NASA are working on an AI foundational model for weather and climate applications. Among other things, they say it will be able to identify conditions conducive to wildfires.
Kyron Learning, an AI-based learning startup, announced today its $14.6 million Series A funding round plus an $850,000 grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The new capital will further develop the platform’s generative AI capabilities and build out its K-12 math curriculum. Today, the company is opening the platform up to all organizations and learning solution providers, providing them with the right tools to release content using Kyron’s conversational AI technology.