AIA Engineering Limited Just Missed Earnings And Its Revenue Numbers Were Particularly Weak

AIA Engineering Limited (NSE:AIAENG) shares fell 2.6% to ₹1,642 in the week since its latest second-quarter results. AIA Engineering missed revenue estimates by 8.2%, with sales of ₹7.0b, although earnings per share (EPS) of ₹16.14 beat expectations, coming in 4.8% ahead of analyst estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what top analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see analysts' latest post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, AIA Engineering's 14 analysts are forecasting 2020 revenues to be ₹30.6b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Earnings per share are forecast to reduce 2.1% to ₹59.93 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, analysts had been forecasting revenues of ₹33.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of ₹60.87 in 2020. The consensus seems maybe a little more pessimistic, trimming their revenue forecasts after the latest results even though there was no change to its EPS estimates.

The consensus has reconfirmed its price target of ₹1,791, showing that analysts don't expect weaker sales expectations next year to have a material impact on AIA Engineering's market value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AIA Engineering at ₹2,355 per share, while the most bearish prices it at ₹1,438. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await AIA Engineering shareholders.

Further, we can compare these estimates to past performance, and see how AIA Engineering forecasts compare to the wider market's forecast performance. We would highlight that AIA Engineering's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 0.4% increase next year well below the historical 8.3%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, other companies in this market with analyst coverage, are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that analysts still expect AIA Engineering to grow slower than the wider market.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from these results is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider market. Still, earnings per share are more important to value creation for shareholders. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders.