Here’s What AIA Engineering Limited’s (NSE:AIAENG) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we are going to look at AIA Engineering Limited (NSE:AIAENG) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for AIA Engineering:

0.16 = ₹4.7b ÷ (₹39b – ₹5.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, AIA Engineering has an ROCE of 16%.

Does AIA Engineering Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that AIA Engineering’s ROCE is fairly close to the Machinery industry average of 15%. Independently of how AIA Engineering compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

AIA Engineering’s current ROCE of 16% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 23% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for AIA Engineering.

How AIA Engineering’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

AIA Engineering has total liabilities of ₹5.3b and total assets of ₹39b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 14% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On AIA Engineering’s ROCE

Overall, AIA Engineering has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research.