AIA Engineering (NSE:AIAENG) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that AIA Engineering Limited (NSE:AIAENG) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for AIA Engineering

How Much Debt Does AIA Engineering Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that AIA Engineering had debt of ₹1.28b at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹2.00b over a year. However, it does have ₹13.6b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of ₹12.3b.

NSEI:AIAENG Historical Debt, November 12th 2019 More

A Look At AIA Engineering's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that AIA Engineering had liabilities of ₹3.99b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹1.11b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹13.6b in cash and ₹7.76b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast ₹16.3b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that AIA Engineering has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that AIA Engineering has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Also good is that AIA Engineering grew its EBIT at 18% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if AIA Engineering can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While AIA Engineering has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, AIA Engineering created free cash flow amounting to 16% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that AIA Engineering has net cash of ₹12.3b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 18% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is AIA Engineering's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in AIA Engineering, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.