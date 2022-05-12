AIC Mines (ASX:A1M) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at AIC Mines (ASX:A1M) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for AIC Mines, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = AU$3.7m ÷ (AU$94m - AU$17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, AIC Mines has an ROCE of 4.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 8.7%.

In the above chart we have measured AIC Mines' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for AIC Mines.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that AIC Mines is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making four years ago but is is now generating 4.9% on its capital. In addition to that, AIC Mines is employing 1,247% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 18% of the business, which is more than it was four years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line On AIC Mines' ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, AIC Mines has now broken into profitability. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 59% return over the last three years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

AIC Mines does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

