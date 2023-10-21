Aid Gets to Gaza for First Time Since Israel-Hamas War Began

(Bloomberg) -- Vital aid moved into Gaza from Egypt for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war erupted two weeks ago, fulfilling a key demand of US, European and Arab leaders as the humanitarian situation in the besieged territory worsens.

Around 20 trucks carrying aid for Gaza began crossing the Rafah border point on Saturday morning, Egyptian TV channel Extra News reported. Palestinian officials said they carried medicines and limited amounts of food.

“This is an important first step that will alleviate the suffering of innocent people,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “My thanks go to all those involved who made this possible.”

The development came just before Egypt opened a crisis summit in Cairo, expected to feature foreign ministers and senior officials from Europe, Turkey, Middle Eastern states and China. They may reiterate calls for de-escalation as Israel continues its airstrikes on Gaza and prepares for a ground assault.

Israel has made clear it won’t agree to a cease-fire, a stance backed by major allies such as the US and the UK.

Egypt has emerged as a key player as world powers seek to ensure Gaza gets supplies of water, food and power. Israel put the enclave under a total siege after Hamas, which rules Gaza, sent militants rampaging through southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,400 people.

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has pushed back against the idea of taking in Palestinian refugees on the grounds that doing so might allow Hamas fighters into Egypt. He and other Arab leaders have also said displacing people from Gaza would end hopes for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

Trading Blame

The opening of Rafah, the only non-Israeli border crossing that Gaza has, has been complicated by the need for Egypt, Israel and Hamas to all agree for it to happen. Egypt and Israel have blamed each other and Hamas for Rafah staying shut until now.

It’s unclear how long the crossing will be open and whether foreigners will be allowed out. The US embassy in Israel said American citizens may get a chance to leave on Saturday. Still, it warned the situation was fluid and chaotic.

“We do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza,” the embassy said while the Rafah crossing was still shut. “We anticipate that many people would attempt to cross should the border open, and U.S. citizens attempting to enter Egypt should expect a potentially chaotic and disorderly environment on both sides of the crossing.”

Hamas is designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union.

More than 2 million people live in Gaza, which has been struggling with shortages of food, electricity and water since Israel implemented its total blockade.

Hundreds of aid workers and volunteers have been waiting on the Egyptian side of the border in anticipation of being allowed into Gaza. Some, dressed in black t-shirts, have staged sit-ins to mourn the Palestinians who have lost their lives.

