Aid group reports spike in COVID-19 patients in Yemen

·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — International aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Thursday it is witnessing “a dramatic influx” of critically ill COVID-19 patients in war-stricken Yemen, as a second wave overwhelms the country's depleted medical facilities.

“We are urging all medical humanitarian organizations already present in Yemen to rapidly scale up their COVID-19 emergency response,” said Raphael Veicht, MSF head of mission in Yemen.

“All aspects of the COVID-19 intervention are lacking and need greater international support, from public health messaging, to vaccinations, to oxygen therapy—support is needed across the board,” Veicht added in a a statement.

More than 3,000 infectious cases, including 800 deaths, have been recorded in Yemen since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the actual toll is believed to be much higher given the scarcity of testing.

The Geneva-based relief agency said that it has been running the COVID-19 treatment center in Al Gamhouria hospital in the city of Aden where all 11 ICU beds are currently occupied. Another 46 are in the inpatient department, added the statement.

“Unfortunately, many of the patients we see are already in a critical medical condition when they arrive,” said Line Lootens, MSF medical coordinator in Yemen. “Most patients need very high levels of oxygen and medical treatment. Some patients also require mechanical ventilation at the ICU, which is difficult and requires a very high level of medical care.”

The devastating conflict in the Arab world’s poorest country erupted in 2014, when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. That prompted a U.S.-backed Arab military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to intervene months later in a bid to restore the government of Yemeni President Abed Rabu Mansour Hadi to power.

The conflict has killed some 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

Recommended Stories

  • Sister Scribes: Oscar History Could Be Made With the Screenplay Awards

    On Sunday night, the Writers Guild Awards handed out its screenwriting prizes in a virtual setting, signaling a historic moment for women at the Oscars, specifically the screenplay awards. Emerald Fennell won best original screenplay for her revenge drama “Promising Young Woman” over Oscar-nominated films “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith […]

  • Navalny's allies fear for his life as he complains about deteriorating health

    Alexei Navalny says he is losing the use of one of his legs while jailed in a notorious Russian penal colony, with his team claiming that the opposition leader has been deliberately denied medical treatment. Mr Navalny, an outspoken critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, has taken a turn for the worse after he first started experiencing severe back pain four weeks ago, he said in official complaints released on Thursday. “My condition has deteriorated, severe pain has spread to my right leg which has lost sensation from the calf downwards. I’m having difficulty walking,” he wrote. Mr Navalny blamed the prison authorities for wilfully denying him medical help “to damage my health.” His allies first raised the alarm about his condition on Wednesday after the prison administration refused to let his lawyers see him. Vadim Kobzev, his lawyer, who was able to see him on Thursday, said that Mr Navalny was taken for an MRI scan on Wednesday but has been kept in the dark about the results or any possible diagnosis. “He’s losing sensation in his leg, and the way things are going, he’s going to need crutches soon,” he said, adding that his client is given only two ibuprofen pills a day, which he considers a “mockery.” Mr Navalny has filed a separate complaint against intrusive surveillance while he sleeps, saying he is woken up eight times a night. “They’re practically torturing me by depriving me of sleep,” Mr Navalny said in the complaint, citing Russian prison regulations, guaranteeing uninterrupted sleep for inmates. Mr Navalny's wife on Thursday called on President Putin to release him. “Everyone who knows Alexei knows that he is not a complainer… Alexei didn’t want us to speak about it so that it wouldn’t look like he was complaining,” Yulia Navalnaya said in an Instagram post, adding that the prison administration did not allow his family to pass him any medication. “I demand that my husband, Alexei Navalny, who was locked up illegally, be immediately released. He was locked up because (Putin) is afraid of political competition and wants to sit on his throne for the rest of his life.”

  • Syria to send Lebanon emergency oxygen supply for hospitals

    The government of war-torn Syria said Wednesday it will send emergency oxygen supplies to neighboring Lebanon, which has experienced shortages amid a surge of coronavirus infections in both countries. The gesture comes as the health care sectors of the neighboring countries face serious challenges compounded by the pandemic and unprecedented economic woes. Lebanon Health Minister Hamad Hassan told Lebanon’s al-Manar TV the oxygen was a “direct gift” from Syrian President Bashar Assad, who responded to Lebanon's humanitarian request for the oxygen.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Buy After the Selloff

    Oil prices have fallen in the past couple of weeks, bringing down stocks in the industry too. Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta picked three stocks on Wednesday that now look attractive given the pullback— (COP) (ticker: COP), (SU) (SU), and (PDCE) (PDCE). In the past year, energy stocks have risen 105% versus 75% for the S&P 500.

  • Fremont officer shot, killed armed suspect on Hwy 84, CHP says

    A witness, who shared her video with ABC7 News, described the shooting, "I heard about two shots and then the guy just dropped down." She also said she thought maybe there was another person officers were after, because then more police came running with guns drawn.

  • Is Upwork (UPWK) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

    Is (UPWK) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

  • UN-backed vaccine delivery program warns of supply delays

    The U.N.-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines worldwide has announced supply delays involving a key Indian manufacturer, a major setback for the ambitious rollout aimed at helping low- and middle-income countries vaccinate their populations and fight the pandemic. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and its partners said Thursday that the Serum Institute of India, a pivotal vaccine maker behind the COVAX program, will face increasing domestic demands as coronavirus infections surge. “Delays in securing supplies of SII-produced COVID-19 vaccine doses are due to the increased demand for COVID-19 vaccines in India,” Gavi said.

  • Google, Facebook Twitter grilled in US on fake news

    Politicians want greater regulation while social media bosses say they are doing enough.

  • China proposes global rules for central bank digital currencies

    China proposed a set of global rules for central bank digital currencies on Thursday, from how they can be used around the world to highly sensitive issues such as monitoring and information sharing. Global central banks are looking at developing digital currencies to modernise their financial systems, ward off the threat from cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and speed up domestic and international payments. China is one of the most advanced in its effort.

  • Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in France keeps rising

    The number of people with the COVID-19 disease in French intensive care units rose by 17 on Wednesday to 4,651, setting a high for 2021 so far, health ministry data showed. The health ministry also reported 65,373 new coronavirus infections, more than four times the number of cases registered on Tuesday, after including new data that was not accounted for in a timely way, the ministry said. Since Friday, a third of France's population, including the Paris region, has been under a lockdown that is due to last four weeks.

  • EU export restrictions on COVID shots would be 'lose-lose' situation: Pfizer exec

    European Union export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines would result in a 'lose-lose' situation for everyone, including EU members, a Pfizer executive said, a day after the bloc tightened oversight of shot deliveries beyond its borders. The spectre of export restrictions has many concerned, given the global nature of vaccine production, in which shots have hundreds of ingredients sourced in dozens of countries. "We have observed these recent developments with concern," Sabine Bruckner, Swiss country manager for Pfizer, said at a Swiss government press conference on Thursday.

  • Zuckerberg dismisses Facebook’s role in polarising US, blaming ‘political and media environment’

    Facebook, Google and Twitter CEOs face members of Congress for hearing on social media’s role promoting ‘extremism and misinformation’

  • North Korea missiles: Biden says launch 'not provocation'

    The short-range missile test is the first to be conducted since the US president took office.

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • Police marine unit searches water for missing woman

    Baltimore police homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into the disappearance of a 26-year-old woman. Tara Payne was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of O'Donnell Street, police said. She is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, police said. Family and friends are concerned about her wellbeing.

  • Atlanta man detained after carrying five guns into store just two days after Boulder shooting

    Authorities are still investigating the man’s motive

  • Ahmad Alissa: Boulder shootings suspect Ahmad Alissa making first court appearance

    The suspected shooter has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder