Aid group says death toll from Yemen prison airstrike at 87

People inspect the wreckage of buildings that were damaged by Saudi-led coalition airstrikes, in Sanaa, Yemen, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The coalition fighting in Yemen announced it had started a bombing campaign targeting Houthi sites a day after a fatal attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. It said it also struck a drone operating base in Nabi Shuaib Mountain near Sanaa. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)
CAIRO (AP) — Workers in war-wrecked Yemen recovered five more bodies from the rubble of a prison facility hit by a Saudi-led coalition airstrike, bringing the death toll to at least 87, an international aid group said Sunday.

Internet access, meanwhile, remained largely down after another Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a telecommunications center Friday at the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, according to advocacy group NetBlocks. The center is key to Yemen’s connection to the internet.

Ahmed Mahat, head of the Doctors Without Borders mission in Yemen, said rescuers completed their search efforts late Saturday at the site of the prison in Yemen’s northern province of Saada, a stronghold of Houthi rebels on the border of Saudi Arabia.

He said 266 people were wounded in the airstrike during an intense air and ground escalation in the country’s civil war.

Yemen’s conflict began in 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis took the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to exile in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-led coalition, backed at the time by the U.S., entered the war months later to try restoring the government to power.

