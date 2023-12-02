New aid package from Germany: 155-mm shells, drone detection systems, tractors

The German government has added a new package of aid to the list of military aid to Ukraine, including 3,840 155-millimetre artillery shells.

Source: European Pravda

Overall, the new aid package includes:

3,840 rounds of 155mm ammunition;

5 drone detection systems;

4 8x8 HX81 truck tractor trains and semi-trailers;

8 Zetros trucks;

3 vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles);

2 border protection vehicles;

1 mobile antenna mast system;

25 laser range finders;

15 HLR 338 sniper rifles and 60 rounds of ammunition;

250 tool kits with explosive materials.

Background:

In the previous package, which the German government announced on 22 November, Kyiv received 20 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition.

Earlier, German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius visited Kyiv, where he announced a new package of military aid worth EUR 1.3 billion. This package contains, among other things, four additional IRIS-T-SLM air defence systems, as well as 20,000 155-mm artillery shells and anti-tank weapons.

Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence of Germany, confirmed media reports that Germany would double military aid to Kyiv for 2024 to EUR 8 billion.

