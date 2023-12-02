New aid package from Germany: 155-mm shells, drone detection systems, tractors

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The German government has added a new package of aid to the list of military aid to Ukraine, including 3,840 155-millimetre artillery shells.

Source: European Pravda

Overall, the new aid package includes:

  • 3,840 rounds of 155mm ammunition;

  • 5 drone detection systems;

  • 4 8x8 HX81 truck tractor trains and semi-trailers;

  • 8 Zetros trucks;

  • 3 vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles);

  • 2 border protection vehicles;

  • 1 mobile antenna mast system;

  • 25 laser range finders;

  • 15 HLR 338 sniper rifles and 60 rounds of ammunition;

  • 250 tool kits with explosive materials.

Background:

  • In the previous package, which the German government announced on 22 November, Kyiv received 20 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition.

  • Earlier, German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius visited Kyiv, where he announced a new package of military aid worth EUR 1.3 billion. This package contains, among other things, four additional IRIS-T-SLM air defence systems, as well as 20,000 155-mm artillery shells and anti-tank weapons.

  • Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence of Germany, confirmed media reports that Germany would double military aid to Kyiv for 2024 to EUR 8 billion.

Support UP or become our patron!

Recommended Stories