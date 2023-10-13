New aid package to Ukraine from Germany: all-terrain vehicles, satellite communication and first-aid kits

The German government reported on the next batch of military aid delivered to Ukraine on 13 October.

Source: European Pravda, German Federal Government website

Ukraine received four Bandvagn 206 tracked all-terrain vehicles (46 in total) in recent days, as said on the German government website.

The list also includes four border protection vehicles (211 in total), two 8x8 HX81 truck tractor trains and two semi-trailers (a total of 62 and 57 respectively).

Apart from that, Germany delivered to Ukraine an additional 82 SatCom terminals (198 in total), 50 drone detection systems (163 in total), 100,000 first-aid kits and almost 27,500 backpacks.

Background:

Earlier this week, the German Ministry of Defence announced a "winter package" of military aid to Kyiv worth about €1 billion.

The new German aid package primarily includes air defence systems, including the previously reported additional Patriot and IRIS-T systems.

Germany is the largest donor of military aid to Ukraine in Europe and the second in the world after the United States.

