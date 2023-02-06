12

Aid, rescuers rushed to Turkey, Syria after deadly quake

Countries have rushed to dispatch aid, personnel and equipment to help rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria. Here's a glance at what's being provided so far:

— The European Union has mobilized search and rescue teams to help Turkey, while the 27-nation bloc's Copernicus satellite system has been activated to provide emergency mapping services. At least 13 member countries have offered assistance. The EU said it’s also ready to offer help to Syria through its humanitarian assistance programs.

— The United States is coordinating immediate assistance to NATO-member Turkey, including teams to support search and rescue efforts. U.S.-supported humanitarian partners are also responding to the destruction in Syria.

— Russian rescue teams from the Emergencies Ministry are preparing to fly to Syria, where Russian military deployed in that country already has sent 10 units comprising 300 people to help clear debris and search for survivors. The Russian military has set up points to distribute humanitarian assistance. Russia also has offered help to Turkey, which has been accepted.

— The Israeli army says it's sending a search and rescue team of 150 engineers, medical personnel and other aid workers to Turkey. The delegation was to leave Israel on Monday evening. The army said they would provide “immediate assistance in life-saving efforts.” The two countries, once close regional allies, are in the process of mending ties after years of tensions. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has also approved a request for humanitarian aid for Syria, received through a diplomatic official. Israel and Syria do not have diplomatic relations and the two countries have fought several wars.

— Germany's Foreign Ministry said it is coordinating its aid response with EU partners and readying deliveries of emergency generators, tents, blankets and water treatment equipment. It also has offered to send teams from the THW civil protection agency to Turkey to help with the response. The group International Search and Rescue Germany was also preparing to fly dozens of doctors and rescue experts to Turkey late Monday.

— Neighbor and historic regional rival Greece is sending Turkey a team of 21 rescuers, two rescue dogs and a special rescue vehicle, together with a structural engineer, five doctors and seismic planning experts in a military transport plane.

— Lebanon’s cash-strapped government is sending soldiers, Red Cross and Civil Defense first responders, and firefighters to Turkey to help with its rescue efforts.

— Britain is sending 76 search-and-rescue specialists with equipment and dogs, as well as an emergency medical team, to Turkey. The U.K. also says it’s in contact with the U.N. about getting support to victims in Syria.

— Jordan is sending emergency aid to earthquake-hit Syria and Turkey on the orders of King Abdullah II.

— The Czech Republic is sending Turkey a team of 68 rescuers, including firefighters, doctors, structural engineers and also experts with sniffer dogs.

— Swiss rescue dog service REDOG is sending 22 rescuers with 14 dogs to Turkey. The government said it would also send 80 search and rescue specialists to the country, including army disaster experts.

— Japan is sending a group of about 75 rescue workers to Turkey.

— Austria has offered to send 84 soldiers from a military disaster relief unit to Turkey.

— Spain was preparing to send two Urban Search and Rescue teams to Turkey with 85 personnel, and a contingent of volunteer firefighters.

— Italy’s Civil Protection Agency has offered assistance to Turkey. A fire-fighting team was preparing to leave from Pisa, and the Italian military says transport flights will carry equipment as well as health and other personnel.

— France is dispatching rescue teams to Turkey.

— Poland is sending Turkey 76 firefighters and eight trained dogs, with equipment.

— Romania is sending specialized personnel and material to Turkey on two military aircraft.

— Croatia is sending 40 men and 10 dogs, rescue equipment and vans to Turkey.

— Serbia is sending 21 rescuers and three liaison officers to Turkey.

— Montenegro is sending at least 24 firefighters to Turkey.

— Moldova's president says 55 rescue workers have been sent to Turkey.

— Egypt has pledged urgent humanitarian aid to Turkey.

