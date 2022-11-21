Aid sought for Moldova, hit hard by war in next-door Ukraine

·1 min read

PARIS (AP) — Diplomats are drumming up money and other support Monday for Europe’s poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine.

Monday’s international aid conference in Paris is aimed at “concrete and immediate assistance” for the land-locked former Soviet republic, according to the French Foreign Ministry. Two previous conferences for Moldova this year raised hundreds of millions of euros, but as the war drags on, its needs are growing.

“This international support is all the more important as Moldova is currently facing an unprecedented energy crisis which, with the approach of winter, poses a risk of a humanitarian crisis for the Moldovan population,” the ministry said.

Broad blackouts temporarily hit more than a half-dozen cities across Moldova last week as the Russian military pounded infrastructure targets across Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the European Union pledged 250 million euros (nearly $260 million) to help Moldova after Russia halved its natural gas supply.

Moldova relied heavily on Russian energy before the war, and has increasingly been looking to forge closer ties with the West. It became a candidate for EU membership in June, along with Ukraine.

Moldova’s pro-Western president, Maia Sandu, is meeting French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine readies for cold, dangerous chapter in Russian war

    Snowfall across Ukraine is signaling the official arrival of winter, setting up a dangerous chapter in the war with Russia as Moscow targets Ukraine’s power and energy supplies to deprive the country of heat and electricity. Anna Grigolaya, the operations manager in the city of Dnipro for the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), said…

  • Oregon Ducks on the rise again in national football polls after win vs. Utah Utes

    The Oregon Ducks improved to 9-2 overall with their win against the then-No. 10 Utah Utes Saturday and earned a bump in the polls as a result.

  • Man shot, killed outside Catawba County home, deputies say; suspect in custody

    A homicide investigation is underway in Catawba County after a man died in a shooting south of Hickory.

  • Shmyhal encourages Ukrainians to import generators, notes international support

    Every Ukrainian can import a generator or charging station from abroad without having to pay taxes and customs duties, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in a message posted on Facebook on Nov. 20.

  • Trump Twitter account ban lifted despite snub

    STORY: “@realDonaldTrump” is back on Twitter. The platform’s new owner Elon Musk announced late on Saturday he was lifting the ban on Trump’s account, despite the former U.S. president snubbing it earlier in the day. “I hear we're getting a big vote to also go back on Twitter. I don't see it because I don't see any reason for it.” Trump's comments came as some 15 million Twitter users voted in a poll organized by Musk, with 51.8% voting in favor of reinstating his account. After the results were announced, Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken." Twitter banned Trump in January 2021 for inciting violence, following the U.S. Capitol attack. Trump then had his own Truth Social app developed and made that his main source of direct communication with his followers. Speaking via video link at a Republican Jewish Coalition meeting earlier on Saturday, Trump said he believed his platform had better engagement than Twitter and would stick with it. “They have a lot of problems at Twitter. You see what's going on. It may make it, it may not make it, The problems are incredible and the engagements are negative. And you have a lot of bots and you have a lot of fake accounts, which I think they should get on. But Truth Social has taken the place for a lot of people and I don't see them going back on to Twitter.” Twitter did not respond to a request for comment. Musk had first said in May he planned to reverse the ban on Trump. But afterwards sought to ease advertisers’ concerns by saying he would set up a content moderation council, composed of people with "widely diverse viewpoints". Musk said no account would be reinstated before the council convened and until there was a "clear process for doing so." There has been no new information about the council or process. Musk on Saturday tweeted, “New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.” Saying users would not find hate tweets unless they specifically seek them out.

  • Spain to deploy police in Ukraine to assist war crime investigations

    Spanish police will deploy in Ukraine over the coming weeks to help investigate alleged war crimes, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid on Monday. An advance delegation of Spanish police officials has already arrived in Kyiv to meet with representatives of the Ukrainian public prosecutor's office, the Spanish Interior Ministry said. Spanish officers are set to work alongside Ukrainian investigators and prosecutors in the collection of evidence that could be incorporated into cases probing alleged violations of international law following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

  • Man injured in Washington County shooting

    A 26-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital after being shot in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County, Sunday night.

  • North Korea calls U.N. leader ‘puppet of U.S.’ after condemnation of latest launch

    North Korea’s foreign minister called U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “a puppet of the United States” as she slammed the U.N. chief for joining U.S.-led condemnation of the North's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test.

  • Newark man receives probation in January gunfire exchange

    A Newark man was sentenced to three years of probation after he pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an exchange of gunfire in Newark earlier this year.

  • Zelenskiy promises victory over Russia on protest anniversary

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked Ukraine's annual Day of Dignity and Freedom on Monday by celebrating the sacrifices made by Ukrainian people since Russia's invasion and saying his country would endure and prevail. In a video address to the nation, Zelenskiy hailed the contributions made by Ukrainians - from soldiers, firefighters and medics to teachers giving online lessons, villagers cooking for the military, tailors sewing uniforms and farmers ploughing their fields despite the risk. He hailed their defiance despite frequent missile strikes, widescale destruction, shortages and rolling blackouts as winter sets in, almost exactly nine months since Russia's invasion.

  • Sean McVay: Too early to consider shutting Matthew Stafford down for season

    Sean McVay said it's too early for him to talk about possibly shutting Matthew Stafford (concussion) down for the season

  • Protest in Peruvian capital against President Castillo

    Riot police in action as hundreds of people took to the streets of Peru's capital on Sunday to protest against the government of President Pedro Castillo. (Nov.21)

  • Islamic Party Wins in Malaysia Lead to Alcohol, Gambling Stocks Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks related to gaming and alcohol slumped in Malaysia after an Islamic party garnered the most seats at the country’s elections on Saturday, paving the way for an alliance it’s a part of to form the next government.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting Lo

  • Twitter reacts to Commanders’ win over Texans

    Some of the best reactions to Washington's latest win — a 23-10 victory over the Houston Texans.

  • Poland Wants Germany to Deploy Patriot System by Ukraine Border

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland wants Germany to deploy Patriot missile defense system near its border with Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterGerman

  • The evolution of tree roots nearly ended life on Earth

    In the 2012 computer animated movie The Lorax (based on the Dr. Seuss book of the same name and now streaming on Peacock!) the residents of Thneedville live in a world without trees. Unfettered greed leads to deforestation and pollution, and the outside world becomes a barren wasteland. In the end, the characters restore balance with nature by heeding the words of the titular Lorax. Today, trees and other plants are at the mercy of animals, and so have need of an advocate like the Lorax. In the

  • Russian missile strike on residential building in Kharkiv Oblast kills 1, injures 2

    A Russian missile strike on a residential building in the village of Shevchenkove, Kharkiv Oblast, killed a woman and injured two other people, the oblast’s governor, Oleh Synegubov reported on the Telegram messenger service on Nov. 21.

  • Oath Keepers Sought 'Violent Overthrow' Of U.S. Government: Federal Prosecutor

    Democracy will fall if violence can be used to change the outcome of an election, warned prosecutor at trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

  • Chinese carmakers target more European sales with five-star EVs

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers have set their sights on winning over European drivers and large corporate customers with more affordable cars that come with top safety ratings and lots of high-tech features. In the last few months, several Chinese EVs have received five-star European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) ratings - an achievement that requires loading vehicles with active and passive safety features that go well beyond legal requirements. "All Chinese EV makers want to achieve Euro NCAP five-star ratings in order to be more competitive in the European market," said Brian Gu, president of Chinese EV maker Xpeng.

  • No emergency power cuts expected in Ukraine during first snowy weekend

    No emergency power cuts are expected in Ukraine on Nov. 19, the press service of Ukrenergo announced on Telegram.