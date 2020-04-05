Aid workers seek to avoid coronavirus outbreak at Matamoros migrant camp

A Mexican health inspector in Matamoros checks the temperatures of returning deportees from United States. (Javier Escalante Tobar / For The Times)

Scores of tents are pitched side by side, some home to as many as six people.

Residents wash at communal showers and sinks, line up in tight queues for evening meals, and gather after dark to socialize and sing evangelical melodies.

Smoke from campfires and swirling dust nurture colds, coughing jags and a wide range of other respiratory ailments.

The rudimentary conditions faced by some 2,000 asylum-seekers camped out here along the Rio Grande have long been denounced as an appalling tableau, just 100 yards from the border with Brownsville, Texas.

But now a deadly new threat is casting a dark shadow.

“The overcrowding here obviously increases the possibility of an outbreak of COVID,” said Valerio Granello of Doctors Without Borders, the international humanitarian group.

Social distancing is not observed as residents line up for dinner at the Matamoros camp.

To date, only a handful of camp inhabitants have been tested for the coronavirus, and there has not been a single confirmed case among the mostly Central Americans and Mexicans seeking political asylum in the United States.



Many have been stuck here for months, sitting it out while their cases remain virtually moribund in U.S. immigration courts as part of the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols, informally known as Remain in Mexico.





The pandemic has prompted U.S. authorities to suspend hearings for those waiting in Mexico until at least May 1. There is no end in sight to the prolonged process.

The marooned migrants are extremely vulnerable, health professionals say, at a moment when much of the world is under lockdown. Physicians fear that an outbreak may be inevitable, likely requiring evacuation and isolation of many if not most camp dwellers. It is unclear where any migrant stricken with coronavirus would be taken.

“There is a great risk for an outbreak of coronavirus here,” said Dairon Elizondo Rojas, a Cuban doctor (and also a U.S. asylum applicant) with Global Response Management, a Florida-based nonprofit that is one of the few aid organizations still on site since U.S. and Mexican officials shut down “nonessential” cross-border traffic last month.

Signs posted throughout the camp urge migrants to wash their hands frequently, to maintain personal distances, to expand spaces between tents. But those safeguards are mostly aspirational in this densely populated squatterville, despite the recent installation of 16 additional hand-washing stations with dispensers of sanitizing gel.

Each resident may come in contact with as many as 50 people a day, health workers say. Hunkering down 24-7 in sweltering tents in the subtropical heat is not an option, especially for children. To minimize gatherings, school sessions have been canceled. That has only intensified the daily tedium.

Ana Antunez, 26, and her three children have been in the Matamoros camp since December.

“We do what we can to be as hygienic as possible, to keep ourselves busy,” said Ana Antúnez, 26, a mother of three from Honduras, as she and other residents congregated by a campfire on a recent afternoon, keeping an eye on children darting amid the tents and brush. “But we are very limited in these kinds of conditions. We are all fearful of this disease.”

The majority here are women and children. Most are relatively young, which may provide some defense from the deadliness of a virus that appears to attack the elderly and those suffering underlying conditions with particular vehemence.