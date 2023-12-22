Aida Woodward’s White Bean Chili

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Here’s a delicious plant-based chili recipe from Aida Woodward to warm your body and help you start your new year off right!

WHITE BEAN CHILI – A recipe by Aida Woodward

2 – 15 ounce cans ANY white bean, rinsed, drained and divided in half

2 cups vegetable broth

1 stalk celery, diced

1 medium carrot, finely diced

1 medium onion, diced

1 medium red bell pepper, diced

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. ground coriander

1 tsp. chili powder

2 Tbsp. Nutritional Yeast

1 – 8 ounce can Salsa Verde

2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped

1 cup frozen corn

4 cloves garlic, pressed

Salt and Pepper to Taste

In a large pot sauté the celery, onion and bell pepper in ½ cup of the broth.

Place half of the beans in a blender with 1 cup of the broth and blend until smooth and creamy.

Add the remaining broth, the remainder of the beans along with the processed bean mixture along with all remaining ingredients.

Cook 20-30 minutes until the vegetables are cooked through and the soup is creamy.

Salt and Pepper to taste.

