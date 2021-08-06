Aide who accused Cuomo of groping files criminal complaint

A woman who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) of groping her breast last year filed a criminal complaint on Thursday, AP reports.

Why it matters: The complaint is the first known instance of an official report made directly by an alleged victim with a law enforcement agency over the governor's conduct, per AP.

The complaint was filed with the Albany County Sheriff’s office.

Driving the news: "The end result could either be it sounds substantiated and an arrest is made and it would be up to the DA to prosecute the arrest," Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple told the New York Post.

"Just because of who it is we are not going to rush it or delay it," Apple said.

The New York Post was the first to report on the complaint.

The big picture: An independent investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, the Albany County district attorney said Tuesday.

Cuomo has denied wrongdoing and said on Tuesday that he will not resign from his post, despite mounting calls for his resignation from Democrats, including from President Biden.

