Aide to Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby pleads guilty to Baltimore County handgun charge, gets probation before judgment

An assistant for Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby — who was arrested in Baltimore County in June — pleaded guilty Monday to having a loaded handgun in her vehicle.

Jade Kala Johnson, 24, was sentenced to probation before judgment, meaning her conviction can be expunged if she completes the one year of unsupervised probation imposed by the county judge.

Her attorney, Warren Brown, said Johnson had a handgun license but not a permit to carry the weapon, which was registered to her.

Baltimore County officers pulled Johnson over June 6 because they believed the windows of her Volkswagen Tiguan were tinted darker than allowed by state law, according to charging documents. Police wrote that they smelled marijuana while approaching the vehicle, with the odor giving them probable cause to search the vehicle.

They found a 9 mm handgun in the glove box loaded with 16 rounds, along with another 16-round magazine.

Johnson was in the process of moving when she was pulled over June 6 and found to have the gun in the glove box, with its lock-box in the trunk, Brown said.

Brown called the outcome an “appropriate disposition” for his client, who he said graduated from Towson University and is working toward a master’s degree.

As far as Brown knows, Johnson still works at City Hall.

A spokesperson for Baltimore’s Department of Human Resources did not immediately respond Monday afternoon to questions about Johnson’s employment status with the city.

At the time of Johnson’s arrest June 6, she was also charged with marijuana distribution and using a firearm while distributing drugs.

Brown said in June the marijuana belonged to Johnson’s passenger and that he claimed responsibility for them.

Police wrote in charging documents that officers seized a digital scale and more than 5 ounces of marijuana.

The passenger, 29-year-old Bernard Beasley, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana. It’s unclear from online court records what his sentence was.

Beasley’s attorney, Myron Brown, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger declined to comment on the outcomes.