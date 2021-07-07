Aide to expelled Oregon lawmaker appointed to fill his seat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Commissioners from four Oregon counties have appointed an aide to former state Rep. Mike Nearman to fill the seat left open after the GOP lawmaker was expelled from the Legislature for letting protesters into the closed state Capitol last year.

Republican Anna Scharf will serve House District 23 for the remainder of Nearman's term, which lasts until January 2023. Scharf, a farmer and former lobbyist, worked as a legislative policy analyst for Nearman the past two sessions.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that nine of the 11 commissioners from Polk, Marion, Yamhill and Benton counties, in the district south of Portland, voted for her.

Nearman himself was among the five candidates who were nominated by local Republican Party officials.

“If you want someone to go to Salem and bring home the bacon for House District 23 and be in the speaker’s office wheeling and dealing, I’m maybe not your guy. I don’t have a good track record in doing that,” Nearman said during his brief opening remarks Tuesday. “But if you want someone who is willing to stand up to powerful people there, I am willing to do that for you.”

Yamhill County Commissioner Mary Starrett cast the sole vote for Nearman, saying she’d made up her mind to vote for whomever local Republicans had offered as their first choice. Voting for anyone else would be “taking the voice away from the people,” she said.

Polk Commissioner Mike Ainsworth said that when local Republican Party officials selected Nearman as one of the nominees to fill the vacancy, it was "a slap in the face to the Legislature.”

“Any one of the other four (candidates) would do a wonderful job,” said Ainsworth, who voted for Scharf.

Scharf, of Amity, offered no words of support for her former boss, but instead spoke about her relationships with other lawmakers and her continuous work at the Capitol.

“When (Nearman) was expelled from the Legislature, I stayed behind,” she said. “His chief of staff and I were still there every single day. I felt that that was really important.”

The Statesman Journal reported that in the hours leading up to Nearman's expulsion, Scharf asked the lawmaker to resign out of concern about what the vote might do to party unity. He declined to do so.

During a special legislative session in December, a group of people — some toting guns — gathered outside Oregon's Capitol to protest the building's closure to the public and other ongoing statewide coronavirus restrictions.

At one point, Nearman left the Capitol, letting in protesters who had planned to occupy the Statehouse.

In June, the Oregon House voted 59-1 to remove Nearman, marking the first time a member has been expelled by the chamber in its 160-year history. The only vote against the expulsion resolution was Nearman’s own.

Nearman still faces two misdemeanor charges in the Statehouse breach. He has not yet entered a plea.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Texas man attempts to prostitute 8-year-old for $800 an hour, sheriff says

    The 27-year-old was charged with promotion of prostitution of a person under 18.

  • No relay: Banned sprinter Richardson left off Olympic team

    Banned sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was not on the Olympic roster released Tuesday by USA Track and Field, a decision that means the American champion's positive test for marijuana will cost her a chance at running on the relay team in Tokyo, in addition to her spot in the 100-meter individual race. Richardson's positive test nullified her win at Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, last month and the spot that went with it in Tokyo in the 100.

  • Disney Streaming Division Hires Ex-Netflix Exec Ajay Arora to Lead Commerce, Experimentation Team

    Disney Streaming Services tapped Ajay Arora, previously Netflix’s director of product innovation for growth, as senior VP of product, commerce and experimentation. In the new role, Arora will oversee and build out the Disney Streaming group’s commerce and experimentation teams in San Francisco, where he will be based, as well as in New York and […]

  • Julian Assange will not be held in supermax prison US assures British government

    Officials also said Australian citizen could serve any sentence in home nation

  • Dozens of U.S. states sue Google alleging antitrust violations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Dozens of U.S. state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court against Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday, according to an entry in the court docket. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The states have been expected to file a lawsuit saying that the search and advertising giant violates antitrust law in running its app store for Android phones, according to sources familiar with the matter.

  • Calif. man accused of kidnapping son, 2, killing boy’s mother

    “She has four young children, from 15 to 2 years old, who need their mom and who now don’t have a mom,” the victim’s sister said. Celestine John Stoot Jr., 42, is accused of murdering his girlfriend, 43-year-old Natasha Denise Barlow of San Jacinto, and then abducting the couple’s two-year-old son in Lake Elsinore, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Stoot fled the scene with the child, prompting an Amber Alert.

  • Judge rules Air Force mostly responsible for 2017 mass shooting at Texas church

    A federal judge ruled the United States Air Force is mostly responsible for the 2017 mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, court records filed on Tuesday show.

  • Malaysia's AirAsia to buy Gojek's Thai business for $50 million in shares

    KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK (Reuters) -Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group said it will buy Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek's Thailand business in a stock swap, giving Gojek a 4.76% stake in the airline's lifestyle platform. AirAsia will acquire Gojek's business in return for $50 million worth of shares in AirAsia SuperApp, valuing the division at around $1 billion, more than the pandemic-hit airline's current market value of $868 million at a time when it has been looking to raise more capital. The agreement with the Indonesian startup unicorn comes just a week after AirAsia applied for a digital banking licence in Malaysia, signalling a shift in focus towards digital business as most of its fleet remains grounded amid coronavirus restrictions.

  • UK housing boom may derail post-Brexit trade dreams

    History suggests Britain's house price surge could threaten hopes of post-Brexit export-powered growth, if finance minister Rishi Sunak uses the housing market to fuel the economy like his predecessors did. Stoked by his tax break on property purchases and a pandemic-driven rush for larger houses as more people work from home, house prices are rising at the fastest annual rate - at 13.4% in June - since 2004, lender Nationwide says. Adjusted for inflation, house prices in Britain have grown since 1980 by more than in almost any other advanced economy, according to the Bank of England.

  • Dole, Roberts endorse Derek Schmidt in Kansas Republican gubernatorial primary

    The two GOP icons underscore establishment support for Schmidt.

  • State probe of Ma'Khia Bryant shooting complete; case in hands of local prosecutor

    The 16-year-old girl was killed by a Columbus, Ohio, police officer in a deadly encounter caught on body camera.

  • In Oregon, a sixth U.S. House seat may depend on a party with no-name

    Oregon House Democrats will redraw their districts hand-in-hand with Republicans. The next decade of Oregon politics could depend on its fastest-growing group of voters without a capital letter next to their names.

  • Ben Crump: Black lives have always had a price. Floyd case brought new accountability.

    Emancipation liberated Black people from confines of slavery, not criminal justice system. Chauvin sentence, million dollar civil suits beginning of change.

  • Gates Foundation agrees break-up back-up plan

    The deal would give Melinda Gates the option to resign and receive "personal resources" for further charity work.

  • Fort Lauderdale eyes Elon Musk to build an underground tunnel system to the beach

    The city of Fort Lauderdale has accepted an unsolicited bid from Elon Musk’s Boring Company to build an underground transportation system under Las Olas Boulevard from its downtown Brightline Station to Las Olas Oceanside Park.

  • Why Congress is finally starting to claw back its war powers from the president

    A lot of questions remain about Congress' path forward to repeal military authorizations that empowered presidents to put boots on the ground and conduct airstrikes. Here's what we know.

  • Visa says spending on crypto-linked cards topped $1 billion in first half this year

    The company said it was partnering with 50 cryptocurrency platforms to make it easier for customers to convert and spend digital currencies at 70 million merchants worldwide. The move is in line with Visa's broader acceptance of digital currencies. In March, the company announced it will allow the use of the USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network.

  • US job openings rise to record high, layoffs hit record low

    U.S. employers posted a record-high number of open jobs for the second straight month as a rapidly rebounding economy generates intense demand for workers. The number of available jobs on the last day of May rose slightly to 9.21 million, from 9.19 million in April, the Labor Department said Wednesday. The figures point to a tight job market, with employers forced to pay more to attract workers yet still struggling to fill open jobs.

  • Wisconsin DNR ‘monitoring’ mystery bird illness

    The state of Wisconsin wants people to report any dead birds they find in their lawn or on their property.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene makes Nazi-era comparison about vaccination efforts

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) used a Nazi-era comparison on Tuesday in a tweet about the Biden administration's coronavirus vaccine push, calling the individuals leading vaccinations efforts "medical brown shirts."Why it matters: Greene's comment comes weeks after she visited the Holocaust Museum and apologized for comparing coronavirus face-mask policies to the Nazi practice of labeling Jews with Star of David badges.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr